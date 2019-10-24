News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Patients waiting for six months for some common surgeries to get treatment this year

Patients waiting for six months for some common surgeries to get treatment this year
By Digital Desk staff
Thursday, October 24, 2019 - 07:17 AM

Patients waiting more than six months for one of 10 common procedures will be offered treatment by the end of the year, according to the National Treatment Purchase Fund (NTPF).

The fund says it has made significant progress in reducing wait times for a number of surgeries, including cystoscopies, gastrointestinal tests and hip and knee replacements..

The NTPF said the number of patients waiting more than six months for a number of common procedures has decreased by 72% over the past two years.

It revealed that the waiting list for a cataract operation - the most common inpatient procedure - is down 88%.

The Government invested €75m in the NTPF this year, in an effort to reduce public inpatient wait times. A further €100m has been committed for 2020.

The Irish Times reports that the fund said patients waiting for surgeries such as cataracts, joint replacements and tonsillectomies will be offered treatment by the end of the year.

READ MORE

Homeless charity outlines rise in numbers using its services in 2019


surgeryNational Treatment Purchase Fund

More in this Section

Daily Million players in Cork town urged to check tickets after €500k wonDaily Million players in Cork town urged to check tickets after €500k won

Minister Flanagan announces passage of Family Law Bill 2019Minister Flanagan announces passage of Family Law Bill 2019

Gardaí have legal obligation to seize CCTV footage when investigating crime, court hearsGardaí have legal obligation to seize CCTV footage when investigating crime, court hears

European Affairs Minister visibly upset in Dáil while responding to Essex truck discovery tragedyEuropean Affairs Minister visibly upset in Dáil while responding to Essex truck discovery tragedy


Lifestyle

Antibiotics will not speed up recovery from a viral infection and can make the child feel worse, says Dr Phil KieranBattling bacteria: The pros and cons of giving antibiotics to children

I had to turn off Dublin Murders with 15 minutes to go. We were watching the first episode because I had to review it the following day for the Today Show on RTÉ.Learner Dad: 'I like to see myself as relaxed but I’m obviously bottling up a fair few anxieties'

Purchasing a thatched cottage was a decision that would change Liam Broderick’s life. Kya deLongchamps meets the long-time thatcherMade in Munster: Meet Cork thatcher Liam Broderick

We take a trip back through the Wolves singer’s most major fashion moments.As Selena Gomez surprises fans with new music, these are some of her best style moments

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, October 23, 2019

  • 13
  • 27
  • 32
  • 36
  • 38
  • 39
  • 43

Full Lotto draw results »