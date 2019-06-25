News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Patients to be contacted by local hospital if strike affects procedures

By Digital Desk staff
Tuesday, June 25, 2019 - 12:17 PM

The HSE has said patients are being contacted by their local hospital or healthcare facility in the event that tomorrow's strike action affects a procedure or service.

A 24-hour stoppage looks set to go ahead after talks between SIPTU, the HSE and Department of Public Expenditure at the Workplace Relations Commission yesterday failed to reach an agreement.

38 hospital and healthcare facilities will be affected as 10,000 health support workers take strike action with the likes of cleaners, chefs and porters downing tools in a dispute over a jobs evaluation scheme.

The HSE said that it regrets that the industrial action will affect patient and client services.

READ MORE

'Normal cleaning will not be in place' if health support staff strike goes ahead

In a statement, the health service said it is "continuing to engage on contingency planning with SIPTU at local hospital and healthcare facility level."

The HSE said it "is to ensure minimum disruption to patient services, in so far as possible, and to ensure patient dignity and that essential daily care remains in place."

They said the services most like to be impacted will be:

  • Deferral of some elective inpatient procedures
  • Significant cancellation of scope procedures
  • Reduced outpatient services
  • Reduced laboratory services for GPs
  • Reduced catering services for both patients and staff
  • Reduced operating theatre activity.

The HSE statement said that the public would be kept informed "of any developments that may affect patient services" via their website and social media channels.

READ MORE

482 patients waiting for beds in hospitals across the country

More on this topic

Ignoring health service workers pay demands 'dangerous', says Labour

482 patients waiting for beds in hospitals across the country

'Normal cleaning will not be in place' if health support staff strike goes ahead

Health workers' strike to go ahead on Wednesday

HealthStrikeTOPIC: Health

More in this Section

BAI not qualified to regulate social media, says data compliance chief

Two men arrested after handguns and ammunition seized in west Dublin

Government urged to include border vote in national risk report

'Respected and loved by all': Tributes paid to councillor Manus Kelly after Donegal Rally crash


Lifestyle

TOYAH

Cork media go head to head in triathlon relay

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, June 22, 2019

    • 3
    • 4
    • 19
    • 32
    • 39
    • 46
    • 40

Full Lotto draw results »