Patients, staff abused by drunk man in A&E

By Liam Heylin

Patients and staff at the accident and emergency unit of Mercy University Hospital were verbally abused by a drunken man who had been brought their by ambulance for medical attention.

Mercy University Hospital

David Kenny of 44 Coppinger’s Avenue, Fairhill, Cork, confessed to two public order charges arising out of the offence at Cork District Court yesterday.

Defence solicitor, Donal Daly said: “He has a very serious problem with alcohol. That — allied to other problems which are obvious and apparent — caused him to react badly when he was woken in the hospital and he started shouting and roaring in the A&E. He realises now that this is unacceptable.”

Judge Olann Kelleher said to Kenny, 36: “You put yourself at risk of prison. It is not fair to nurses doing their best working in hospital and fellas like you come in and cause havoc.”

Inspector Daniel Coholan said the incident occurred at 7.15am on August 4.

“Gardaí were called to the A&E that a drunk male had been admitted by ambulance. He was refusing treatment and being verbally abusive to staff and security and patients. He had to be restrained by security for the safety of others. While gardaí were dealing with him he continued to be verbally abusive to all persons there.”

Garda Brendan Ryan found that he was in a highly intoxicated state.

Kenny was given a three- month sentence on the charge of being threatening and abusive, which was suspended, and fined €100 for being drunk and a source of danger.