Home»Breaking News»ireland

Patients, staff abused by drunk man in A&E

Tuesday, October 02, 2018 - 03:00 AM

By Liam Heylin

Patients and staff at the accident and emergency unit of Mercy University Hospital were verbally abused by a drunken man who had been brought their by ambulance for medical attention.

Mercy University Hospital

David Kenny of 44 Coppinger’s Avenue, Fairhill, Cork, confessed to two public order charges arising out of the offence at Cork District Court yesterday.

Defence solicitor, Donal Daly said: “He has a very serious problem with alcohol. That — allied to other problems which are obvious and apparent — caused him to react badly when he was woken in the hospital and he started shouting and roaring in the A&E. He realises now that this is unacceptable.”

Judge Olann Kelleher said to Kenny, 36: “You put yourself at risk of prison. It is not fair to nurses doing their best working in hospital and fellas like you come in and cause havoc.”

Inspector Daniel Coholan said the incident occurred at 7.15am on August 4.

“Gardaí were called to the A&E that a drunk male had been admitted by ambulance. He was refusing treatment and being verbally abusive to staff and security and patients. He had to be restrained by security for the safety of others. While gardaí were dealing with him he continued to be verbally abusive to all persons there.”

Garda Brendan Ryan found that he was in a highly intoxicated state.

Kenny was given a three- month sentence on the charge of being threatening and abusive, which was suspended, and fined €100 for being drunk and a source of danger.


Related Articles

Man verbally abusing shoppers found with knife

Coroner warns that just a 'few extra' paracetamol can cause damage

Science teacher had sex with pupil on plane after school trip, UK court hears

Court hears young man smashed up girlfriend's house on mother's orders

More in this Section

Minister directed by High Court to reconsider garda's claim over knee injury

'It has been a crazy week' - Westmeath syndicate claim €1m Lotto Plus top prize

Author Rosita Sweetman loses appeal in case against Coillte over alleged spraying of pesticide near her home

Student deprived of 'long-held ambition' to become soldier over change in exam requirements, High Court told


Breaking Stories

How a poor ould fella navigates his health

Glenn Close on why her latest film could finally earn her an Oscar

Ailbhe Griffith is claiming back the power after a sexual assault

Claudia Aurora not afraid to give tradition a little tweak

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, September 29, 2018

    • 6
    • 9
    • 13
    • 14
    • 27
    • 45
    • 33

Full Lotto draw results »