Patients evacuated after fire breaks out in Meath hospital

Patients and staff had to be evacuated when a fire broke out at a hospital in Co. Meath this morning.

General surgery and endoscopy procedures have been cancelled for the day due to smoke.

The HSE have confirmed that the electrical fire broke out in a chart room at 6am this morning.

Three wards of patients and staff were safely evacuated and all safety protocols implemented, they said.

Patients are now returning to the wards after the fire was fully extinguished by fire services.

A full clean-up has begun and the hospital is working to get all services back up and running when safe to do so.

However, the hospital said it has deferred all general surgery and endoscopy procedures for today

The HSE and general management of Our Lady's Hospital say they would like to thank the fire services and their night staff for their "swift response in ensuring the care and safety of all patients".