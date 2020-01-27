News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Patient advocate Mark Molloy resigns from HSE board after six months

Patient advocate Mark Molloy resigns from HSE board after six months
Roisín and Mark Molloy
By Digital Desk staff
Monday, January 27, 2020 - 10:15 AM

A leading patient advocate who has resigned from the HSE board after only six months says he feels "let down" by the Taoiseach and Health Minister.

Mark and Roisín Molloy's son, Mark, died shortly after birth at the Midland Regional Hospital, Portlaoise, in 2012.

The Molloys have campaigned since for greater accountability and patient representation in the health service.

One of two patient advocates on the board of the HSE, Mark Molloy resigned after only six months.

According to the Irish Times, he made the decision in protest at what he called the “tokenistic” treatment of patients in the health service.

He says he feels “let down” by the Taoiseach and Health Minister over the under-funding of the national maternity strategy.

"By not having a veto on significant board decisions that we had issue with given our in depth knowledge of the intricacies of the working of the HSE or the processes by which these decisions were made, we were by extension being complicit in these decisions," Mr Molloy said in a statement.

"While Mark has resigned from the HSE board, we will continue to work from the outside to achieve our objectives and a system that is patient-centred through Roisín's involvement on the Slainte Care advisory council."

READ MORE

Renewed appeal for witness to fatal crash to contact gardaí


HSEHealth

More in this Section

Varadkar continues to rule out working with Sinn FéinVaradkar continues to rule out working with Sinn Féin

Pollution down 20% following ban on traffic outside Dublin schoolPollution down 20% following ban on traffic outside Dublin school

'Cameron you were my north, my south, my east and west' - Student laid to rest in West Cork'Cameron you were my north, my south, my east and west' - Student laid to rest in West Cork

'Politics is hurling not soccer' - Varadkar insists FG will fight to recover in election'Politics is hurling not soccer' - Varadkar insists FG will fight to recover in election


Lifestyle

Wesley O’ Regan is the General Manager of Popscene in Voodoo Rooms, Cork city. Popscene opened last November and is Cork’s only themed bar that is dedicated to celebrating the best of the 80s and 90s. https://www.facebook.com/PopsceneCork/You've Been Served: Wesley O'Regan, Popscene

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, January 25, 2020

  • 11
  • 27
  • 29
  • 34
  • 35
  • 40
  • 46

Full Lotto draw results »