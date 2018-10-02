Home»Breaking News»ireland

Pat Rabbitte: Minister 'dodging the issue of public service broadcasting charge' to save RTE

Tuesday, October 02, 2018 - 08:05 AM

Former Communications Minister Pat Rabbitte says the Government needs to bring in a public service broadcasting charge as a matter of urgency.

His comments follow a recommendation by the Broadcasting Authority of Ireland that RTE should receive an increase in its annual public funding of €30m.

Mr Rabbitte says RTE's financial position is not good at the moment.

He said: "It is genuinely in trouble and I have no idea why the minister is dodging the issue of a public service broadcasting charge in line with how public broadcasters across Europe have gone in recent years.

"I mean it was the policy of the Enda Kenny-led government, I don't know what the position of the present Government and present minister is."


