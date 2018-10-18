Home»Breaking News»ireland

Pat Breen 'never' discussed broadband plan with David McCourt and Denis Naughten

Thursday, October 18, 2018 - 05:00 PM

Junior Minister Pat Breen says he never discussed the national broadband plan with bidder David McCourt or former Communications Minister Denis Naughten.

The Fine Gael politician has admitted he passed on an invitation for dinner meeting between then-minister Mr Naughten and the Irish-American investor.

Mr Naughten resigned last Thursday as the row escalated, and Mr Breen has experienced criticism for his role in the evening.

Speaking for the first time in the wake of the controversy, Minister Breen insists he has done nothing wrong.

"At no stage did I ever discuss the broadband plan with either Denis Naughten or with David McCourt," he said.

The last time I saw David McCourt and Denis Naughten together was in Mr McCourt's house where this issue was not discussed.

To be fair to both individuals, let's be quite clear on this, they never asked me to get involved in it. I never did get involved in it.

