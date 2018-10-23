Pat Breen coming under pressure to answer questions on broadband plan

Junior business minister Pat Breen is coming under increasing pressure to answer more questions about his actions and meetings related to the national broadband plan.

Social Democrats TD Catherine Murphy has lodged an official complaint with the Ceann Comhairle’s office after a refusal, she says, by Mr Breen’s office to answer, in the specified timeframe, a parliamentary question she had asked regarding his engagements with Mr David McCourt and bidders in the National Broadband Plan process.

Denis Naughten was forced to resign as communications minister earlier this month after it emerged he had a number of meetings and dinners with Mr McCourt, a US businessman and lead figure in the sole remaining bid for the €1bn broadband plan.

The meetings, it emerged, had not been disclosed to Taoiseach Leo Varadkar.

It was further disclosed that Mr Naughten and Mr McCourt had discussed the broadband plan.

However, the opposition is seeking more answers from Mr Breen, the junior minister in the department, after it transpired he also held private meetings with Mr McCourt.

Mr Breen maintains that he has no role in the bidding process. But opposition TDs are still demanding answers.

The Social Democrats want the junior minister to publish minutes and a schedule of meetings he had with Mr McCourt or his representatives, and if Mr Breen will make a statement on the matter.

Ms Murphy has also sought clarity on whether Mr Varadkar and any other department officials met Mr McCourt or company representatives in the past two years to date.

The Dublin TD said she wants the Taoiseach to publish a schedule of any meetings and the associated minutes and if he also will make a statement on the matter.

However, despite the questions and a period of time to answer them, Ms Murphy will now make a formal complaint about the lack of any answers from the minister and others in the Dáil or through written statements.

Ms Murphy explained: “The parliamentary questions process is a vitally important one and that it might be circumvented in any way is a cause of grave concern.

“It is exceptionally unusual for a PQ not to be replied to within the specified timeframe and for me to then see that the same minister has spoken with a journalist on the topic whilst neglecting his duties under the parliamentary questions process. It is hugely frustrating.”