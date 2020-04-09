'Passionate and tireless advocate for children's rights' Norah Gibbons passes away

The Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan is leading tributes to children's rights campaigner Norah Gibbons who has passed away.

Mrs Gibbons was a social worker and went on to become Director of Advocacy at Barnardos.

She was a member of the Commission to Inquire into Child Abuse and was the first chair of Tusla.

Minister Flanagan said she was an exceptional woman who leaves behind a tremendous legacy.

The Minister said: "I was deeply saddened to learn of the untimely death of Norah Gibbons.

"Norah was an exceptional woman who brought her innate judgment, common sense and humanity to everything she did.

"During her final illness, Norah continued to work to help others, through her leadership of the independent study on familicide and domestic homicide."

He recognised that her determination to complete this work "was typical of her resolute sense of purpose".

Minister Flanagan said: "All through her life, she was a passionate and tireless advocate for children and others in vulnerable situations. First as a social worker and in later roles including Director of Advocacy at Barnardos, she devoted her career to improving the lives of others.

She made a major contribution in her work as a member of the Commission to Inquire into Child Abuse and other bodies addressing the horror of historic child abuse, both in this State and in Northern Ireland.

"She chaired the Roscommon Child Abuse Inquiry, co-chaired the Independent Child Death Review and from 2014 to 2018 she served as the first Chair of Tusla.

"I extend my deepest sympathy to her husband Sean, son Miles and daughter Maireas, her wider family circle as well as her colleagues and many friends."