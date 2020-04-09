News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

'Passionate and tireless advocate for children's rights' Norah Gibbons passes away

'Passionate and tireless advocate for children's rights' Norah Gibbons passes away
Charlie Flanagan and Norah Gibbons in 2019
By Digital Desk staff
Thursday, April 09, 2020 - 09:49 AM

The Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan is leading tributes to children's rights campaigner Norah Gibbons who has passed away.

Mrs Gibbons was a social worker and went on to become Director of Advocacy at Barnardos.

She was a member of the Commission to Inquire into Child Abuse and was the first chair of Tusla.

Minister Flanagan said she was an exceptional woman who leaves behind a tremendous legacy.

The Minister said: "I was deeply saddened to learn of the untimely death of Norah Gibbons.

"Norah was an exceptional woman who brought her innate judgment, common sense and humanity to everything she did.

"During her final illness, Norah continued to work to help others, through her leadership of the independent study on familicide and domestic homicide."

He recognised that her determination to complete this work "was typical of her resolute sense of purpose".

Minister Flanagan said: "All through her life, she was a passionate and tireless advocate for children and others in vulnerable situations. First as a social worker and in later roles including Director of Advocacy at Barnardos, she devoted her career to improving the lives of others.

She made a major contribution in her work as a member of the Commission to Inquire into Child Abuse and other bodies addressing the horror of historic child abuse, both in this State and in Northern Ireland.

"She chaired the Roscommon Child Abuse Inquiry, co-chaired the Independent Child Death Review and from 2014 to 2018 she served as the first Chair of Tusla.

"I extend my deepest sympathy to her husband Sean, son Miles and daughter Maireas, her wider family circle as well as her colleagues and many friends."

READ MORE

Here's how you can tell if you've got hayfever rather than Covid-19


Norah Gibbonschildren's rights

More in this Section

Kerry County Council to close public car parks and beach for Easter weekendKerry County Council to close public car parks and beach for Easter weekend

'Vulnerable' asylum seekers identified by Department of Justice, as NGOs warn of tensions over Covid-19'Vulnerable' asylum seekers identified by Department of Justice, as NGOs warn of tensions over Covid-19

Grassroots members encourage Fianna Fáil to enter 'National Emergency Government'Grassroots members encourage Fianna Fáil to enter 'National Emergency Government'

Five more coronavirus deaths in North as confirmed cases on island surpass 7,000Five more coronavirus deaths in North as confirmed cases on island surpass 7,000


Lifestyle

Junior Cert and Leaving Cert students mustn’t be forced to go through the motions with state exams, and we need creative thinking to find alternatives fast, writes mother and educator Ellie O’Byrne.Policy fail? Insistence that state exams go ahead in June is glib and ignorant

Yes, we all need to stay at home but that doesn't mean your children have to be bored, says Michelle McGlynnWorld of wonder: What to do with the children outdoors

Over the next three weeks, I am going to outline how you can support yourself and your family over this period of lockdown, writes Richard Hogan.Learning Points: Keeping children on a healthy and happy regime

As we are settling into our new routines of self isolation, staying at home and home schooling it feels that a whole new set of pressures is coming down the tracks.Mum's The Word: Pressure to be productive in a world of online classes

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, April 8, 2020

  • 10
  • 13
  • 24
  • 32
  • 33
  • 42
  • 5

Full Lotto draw results »