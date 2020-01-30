Passer-by saw signs of Christmas burglary

An observant passer-by saw signs of a Christmas burglary at a house in Cork City and yesterday the culprit was jailed for six months.

Judge Olann Kelleher imposed that jail term on Manuel Ulian of Forest Redge Crescent, Sarsfield Road, Wilton, Cork, at Cork District Court.

Sergeant Gearóid Davis said the crime was detected on December 22, 2019, at Ashbrook Heights, Victoria Cross, Cork.

“Gardaí received a report from a passer-by of damage to the front door of the house,” Sergeant Davis said.

Gardaí went to the area and arrested Manuel Ulian at the scene.

The judge was told that the burgled property was a private house and the incident occurred shortly before 11pm.

The defendant had no permission to be in the house, the sergeant said.

Eddie Burke, solicitor, said that while the defendant was guilty of trespassing on the house, it was not the home of a complete stranger.

“He would have been known to the owner of the house. He had gone up to get some of his own belongings from the house,” Mr Burke said.

The same defendant was also before the court for sentencing yesterday for stealing a phone charger from a shop in Douglas on June 5, 2019.

Sgt Davis said the accused had 40 previous convictions including five for theft and none for burglary.

Mr Burke said Ulian was pleading guilty at the earliest opportunity.

He said that most of his previous convictions were under the Road Traffic Act.

Judge Kelleher imposed an overall jail term of six months.