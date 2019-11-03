News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Passengers on way home from Krakow after fog grounded Ryanair flights

Passengers on way home from Krakow after fog grounded Ryanair flights
File picture
Sunday, November 03, 2019 - 12:35 PM

LATEST: Ryanair has said that most of its customers have availed of replacement flights yesterday and today after fog grounded flights to Dublin and Shannon from Krakow on Friday.

Passengers whose flights were cancelled had criticised the airline after claiming they were offered flights home as late as next Thursday. A number of these could not afford to wait, and so booked flights home at their own expense.

in a statement today, the airline said: "The vast majority of customers chose to return on the Ryanair flight operating this route on Saturday (2 Nov) or Sunday (3 Nov) and not on the service operating next Thursday (Nov 7).

"The Sunday flight did not carry a full load, so seats were available. Ryanair sincerely apologised for this heavy fog weather cancellation which was entirely beyond our control.”

Passengers on way home from Krakow after fog grounded Ryanair flights

EARLIER:Passengers spending 'nearly half a month's wages to get home' after weather grounds Ryanair's Krakow flights

Irish passengers have criticised Ryanair after the airline cancelled flights from Krakow to Dublin and Shannon due to fog.

The delays began at 3pm on Friday. Flights to Dublin and Shannon were among 15 cancelled because of fog at Krakow Airport.

Ryanair says it offered passengers refunds or a switch to the next available flight, but some passengers say they were told the next availability would be as late as next Thursday.

Such passengers then had to choose whether to pay for an earlier flight home, or accommodation until their rescheduled flight.

Dublin-based teacher Róisín Ní Dhonnabhain said the flight cancellation has cost her a significant amount of money.

"We paid over €1,000 out of our own pockerts for flights alone, and then about €200 on the hotel for two nights," she said.

"It's a huge amount of money - nearly a half a month's wages - trying to get home."

Ryanair said: "Affected customers were notified by email and SMS text message and advised of their options of a refund or free move to the next available flight. Ryanair sincerely apologised for this weather cancellation which was entirely beyond our control."

READ MORE

Farage rules out standing in British General Election

More on this topic

Fears rise that passengers stranded in Krakow facing lengthy wait for next available flightFears rise that passengers stranded in Krakow facing lengthy wait for next available flight

Ryanair announce sale with flights from €9.99Ryanair announce sale with flights from €9.99

Ryanair chief eyes lucrative new planes dealRyanair chief eyes lucrative new planes deal

Michael O'Leary: Europe will consolidate around four major airlines within a decadeMichael O'Leary: Europe will consolidate around four major airlines within a decade


TOPIC: Ryanair

More in this Section

Two drivers arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated in Co KildareTwo drivers arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated in Co Kildare

Yellow rainfall warning issued for five countiesYellow rainfall warning issued for five counties

Man, 70s, killed after being hit by busMan, 70s, killed after being hit by bus

Vigil held for cyclist killed in Dublin lorry collisionVigil held for cyclist killed in Dublin lorry collision


Lifestyle

Paul Ring starts a new column in our books pages this month.Why audiobooks have never been so popular

Supermodels like Chanel Iman and actors like Anne Hathaway are showing us how maternity fashion is done.The best dressed pregnant celebs on red carpets right now

Does it help or hinder their learning?Ask an expert: How much should I help my child with their homework?

The benefits are manifold, discovers Katie Wright.Should we all be using vegan beauty products?

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 02, 2019

  • 3
  • 18
  • 28
  • 30
  • 31
  • 47
  • 7

Full Lotto draw results »