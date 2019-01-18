NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Passengers evacuated from area in Dublin Airport after fire alarm goes off

Friday, January 18, 2019 - 11:54 AM
By Digital Desk staff

Passengers at Dublin Airport were evacuated from an area in Terminal 1 this morning.

They are now back moving through Terminal 1 following the 25-minute evacuation.

READ MORE: 'Excruciatingly embarrassing' Garda Commissioner press conference was too long, says former Garda

At 9.45am this morning airport officials evacuated an airside area due to the activation of a fire alarm.

The decision was taken as a precautionary measure until staff checked the alarm.


KEYWORDS

Dublin Airport

More in this Section

Footballer Jay Donnelly’s appeal against indecent image sentence adjourned

'Excruciatingly embarrassing' Garda Commissioner press conference was too long, says former Garda

'Take a day off work or school' to see total eclipse of the Moon, says Astronomy Ireland founder

Standards body to bring in new wiring rules for electricians by end of year


Lifestyle

What actually happens to your hair if you don’t wash it?

Ask an expert: Why should I read aloud to my children?

5 signs you need to quit caffeine

What to do if someone you’re with is having an asthma attack

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 16, 2019

    • 6
    • 9
    • 11
    • 27
    • 34
    • 42
    • 14

Full Lotto draw results »