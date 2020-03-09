News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Passenger jet grounded after being damaged during hard landing at Shannon

Picture: Press 22
By Pat Flynn
Monday, March 09, 2020 - 04:10 PM

A passenger jet that suffered damage during a hard landing at Shannon Airport last night has been grounded pending an examination by air accident inspectors.

A team from the Air Accident Investigation Unit (AAIU) of the Department of Transport has been sent to Shannon to probe the incident.

Omni Air International flight OY-346 arrived at Shannon from Bangor in the US state of Maine shortly before 8pm last night. The civilian airline transports troops for the US military and is largest carrier of military personnel through Shannon.

According to sources, the Boeing 767-300ER jet ‘bounced’ on landing before touching down a second time ‘very heavy’. One source said the jet bounced 30 feet back into the air before landing however this has not been confirmed.

It is known that weather conditions in the area at the time were poor with turbulence reported also. It is understood the crew of the Omni flight and other aircraft were advised of the turbulence at the airport shortly before landing.

The aircraft landed shortly before 8am and was later parked on a remote taxiway where it was inspected by engineers and where it will also be examined by air accident investigators today.

Buckling of the forward fuselage could be seen stretching from one side to the other over the roof of the jet. The damage is understood to be ‘significant’.

Picture: Press 22
Picture: Press 22

An AAIU spokesman said: “The AAIU has been notified of an incident at Shannon Airport involving a US-registered Boeing 767-300ER which experienced a possible heavy landing during arrival at Shannon.

“The AAIU are deploying a team of inspectors to conduct an on-site examination of the aircraft. At this early stage in the process, there is no further information available.”

It is not known how many passengers and crew were travelling on board the jet but it is understood that no injuries were reported. The airline has been contacted for a comment.

An airport spokesperson confirmed an incident occurred but said operations at Shannon were not affected and that the runway did not sustain any damage.

Last August, operations were brought to a standstill at Shannon Airport after an Omni Air International jet had to be evacuated on the runway.

Air traffic controllers spotted a fire in the jet’s right side undercarriage and alerted the crew. The troops and crew were evacuated on the runway via the emergency slides.

READ MORE

St Patrick's Day parades cancelled in Cork and Dublin

More on this topic

Letter to the Editor: Sinn Féin should shut Shannon War PortLetter to the Editor: Sinn Féin should shut Shannon War Port

Shannon Airport confident of return to passenger growth in 2020Shannon Airport confident of return to passenger growth in 2020

Flight with rudder issue diverts to Shannon as it was unable to land in HeathrowFlight with rudder issue diverts to Shannon as it was unable to land in Heathrow

Shannon Airport runway reopens following incident involving light aircraftShannon Airport runway reopens following incident involving light aircraft


TOPIC: Shannon

More in this Section

Party leaders meeting to bring 'laser-like focus' to coronavirus outbreakParty leaders meeting to bring 'laser-like focus' to coronavirus outbreak

Medical Council: Doctors have 'ethical duty' to protect themselves and patients from coronavirusMedical Council: Doctors have 'ethical duty' to protect themselves and patients from coronavirus

€40m flood relief measures unveiled in Midleton€40m flood relief measures unveiled in Midleton

Coronavirus outbreak in Ireland could become very serious, minister saysCoronavirus outbreak in Ireland could become very serious, minister says


Lifestyle

Mum of Frankie, a baby with Down syndrome, talks to Helen O'Callaghan about fighting every step of the way for what Frankie needsMum fighting for baby Frankie: 'She doesn’t need to be on waiting lists'

Last week I wrote about natural wines which all the cool kids love, but this week I’m writing about the opposite, as the cool kids have zero interest in cru classé Bordeaux.Wine with Leslie Williams: All about Cru Classé Bordeaux

Ever since some friends Monica Geller and Co. started sipping frappucinos in Central Perk circa 1995, Ireland’s coffee culture has trended into a mainstay of our daily grind.Travel Notes with Tom Breathnach: Could Macroom become the new Melbourne, or Skibbereen the new Seattle?

Luckily, you don’t need to be a professional make-up artist to recreate these looks at home. By Prudence Wade.6 of the biggest beauty trends to try this season

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, March 7, 2020

  • 12
  • 14
  • 22
  • 26
  • 33
  • 45
  • 18

Full Lotto draw results »