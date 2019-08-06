News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Paschal Donohoe in London for 'working visit' with UK Chancellor

Paschal Donohoe in London for 'working visit' with UK Chancellor
By Digital Desk staff
Tuesday, August 06, 2019 - 07:05 AM

The Finance Minister is travelling to London today to discuss Brexit with the UK Chancellor. 

A number of other issues are also on the agenda for the key meeting. 

Paschal Donohoe's meeting with Sajid Javid is being described as a 'working visit' to review current international economic developments but they will also exchange perspectives on Brexit. 

Minister Donohoe says he looks forward to meeting Mr Javid and maintaining close ties with the British government. 

He says Brexit poses a serious challenge, particularly in Northern Ireland. 

While British Prime Minister Boris Johnson insists the backstop must be scrapped from any Brexit deal, Minister Donohoe says it is the only viable option that avoids physical infrastructure, checks and controls. 

He says a no-deal is in no-one's interests, which is a prospect Mr Johnson has far from ruled out. 

READ MORE

Pilots due in court accused of being intoxicated before flight

More on this topic

Corbyn says he will call no confidence vote in Government, as PM rules out pollCorbyn says he will call no confidence vote in Government, as PM rules out poll

Rebel MPs cannot block a no-deal Brexit, UK Minister warnsRebel MPs cannot block a no-deal Brexit, UK Minister warns

Brexit and climate change among greatest risks facing the country, report findsBrexit and climate change among greatest risks facing the country, report finds

Irish firms crave strong dollar and firm poundIrish firms crave strong dollar and firm pound

TOPIC: Brexit

More in this Section

Tributes paid to teenager who died after taking drugs at Cork's Indiependence festivalTributes paid to teenager who died after taking drugs at Cork's Indiependence festival

Cigarette sales in Ireland down 25% over past 5 yearsCigarette sales in Ireland down 25% over past 5 years

Indoor workers sitting at windows ‘at risk of developing skin cancer’Indoor workers sitting at windows ‘at risk of developing skin cancer’

Parents: Violence and sex at odds with film age ratingsParents: Violence and sex at odds with film age ratings


Lifestyle

Like a lot of podcast genres — and browsing a bookshop — when it comes to book shows, it’s about finding what suits you.Podcast Corner: You’ve read the book... now hear it discussed

Once you got past the traffic, there was plenty fun to be had at Curraghmore, writes Joe Leogue.Five things we learned at All Together Now music festival

Seán Ó Ríordáin's diaries give an insight into the poet's isolation and illness, as well as politics, literature, and the social stigma of living with TB, writes Pet O'Connell.Behind the lines of Seán Ó Ríordáin: A poet’s isolation

I was recently contacted by a reader who wanted advice on how a possible move to contract work would affect their chances of buying their first home.Making Cents: The step-by-step guide to securing a mortgage

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, August 03, 2019

  • 1
  • 3
  • 22
  • 29
  • 31
  • 37
  • 34

Full Lotto draw results »