News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Paschal Donohoe 'honoured' to be elected as President of Eurogroup of Finance Ministers

Paschal Donohoe 'honoured' to be elected as President of Eurogroup of Finance Ministers
Paschal Donohoe
By Daniel McConnell

Political Editor

Thursday, July 09, 2020 - 06:51 PM

Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe has been elected as president of the group of eurozone finance ministers.

Mr Donohoe takes over as head of the Eurogroup after a contest was held to fill the post vacated after the resignation of Portuguese Finance Minister Mário Centeno.

Mr Donohoe beat off competition from the Spanish and Luxembourg finance ministers.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin led the congratulations to the Fine Gael minister saying it is a significant achievement for Ireland.

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar described the election of his close political ally as a "fantastic result" for Europe and Ireland.

Mr Donohoe's election was confirmed after the contest went to a second-round runoff between him and Nadia Calvino, his Spanish counterpart. She had been seen as the lead candidate heading into Thursday's vote.

She was said to have the support of Germany, France and Italy. Pierre Gramegna, the Luxembourg finance minister, was making a second attempt, but was eliminated in the first round.

Reacting to his election, Mr Donohoe said: "I am deeply honored to be elected as the new President of the Eurogroup.

"I look forward to working with all of my Eurogroup colleagues in the years ahead to ensure a fair and inclusive recovery for all as we meet the challenges ahead with determination."

The Eurogroup is the group of 19 eurozone finance ministers.

READ MORE

'None of us are immune': Vast majority of new Covid cases are people under 25, officials say

More on this topic

Donohoe has 50/50 chance of getting top Eurogroup job, says MEPDonohoe has 50/50 chance of getting top Eurogroup job, says MEP

Leo Varadkar tells European leaders that Ireland will 'settle for nothing less' than properly funded CAPLeo Varadkar tells European leaders that Ireland will 'settle for nothing less' than properly funded CAP

EU leaders make little progress on coronavirus stimulus packageEU leaders make little progress on coronavirus stimulus package

Much more will be known after the first 100 days of governmentMuch more will be known after the first 100 days of government

TOPIC: EU

More in this Section

Former clerical officer from Kerry jailed over child abuse imagesFormer clerical officer from Kerry jailed over child abuse images

'None of us are immune': Vast majority of new Covid cases are people under 25, officials say'None of us are immune': Vast majority of new Covid cases are people under 25, officials say

Man given bail allegedly caught later same night in Cork with cannabis worth €23k, court hearsMan given bail allegedly caught later same night in Cork with cannabis worth €23k, court hears

Alleged intruder went through purse on table even though girl, 5, was in kitchenAlleged intruder went through purse on table even though girl, 5, was in kitchen


Lifestyle

This month marks four decades since the release of the classic record that would also be Ian Curtis’s final album with Joy Division. Ed Power chats to a number of Cork music fans about what it meant to themJoy Division: Forty years on from Closer

Sorting out Cork people for ages...Ask Audrey: Ducks in the Lough are nervous, living that close to Togher

DRAGGING the sun loungers from their winter tomb and bouncing the dust off the weave with a flat hand, got me thinking about the whole backyard business of tanning. Baby oil and tin foil — you know who you are.From Coco Chanel to SPF: A brief history of sunbathing

SUSHI has a lot going for it as a delicious, readymade alternative to a sandwich. The rounds of compacted, short-grain rice wrapped in seaweed sheets have plenty of nutrients.On a roll: Top 8 sushi tested

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, July 8, 2020

  • 10
  • 15
  • 22
  • 24
  • 32
  • 42
  • 46

Full Lotto draw results »