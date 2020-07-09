Paschal Donohoe 'honoured' to be elected as President of Eurogroup of Finance Ministers

Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe has been elected as president of the group of eurozone finance ministers.

Mr Donohoe takes over as head of the Eurogroup after a contest was held to fill the post vacated after the resignation of Portuguese Finance Minister Mário Centeno.

Mr Donohoe beat off competition from the Spanish and Luxembourg finance ministers.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin led the congratulations to the Fine Gael minister saying it is a significant achievement for Ireland.

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar described the election of his close political ally as a "fantastic result" for Europe and Ireland.

Mr Donohoe's election was confirmed after the contest went to a second-round runoff between him and Nadia Calvino, his Spanish counterpart. She had been seen as the lead candidate heading into Thursday's vote.

She was said to have the support of Germany, France and Italy. Pierre Gramegna, the Luxembourg finance minister, was making a second attempt, but was eliminated in the first round.

Reacting to his election, Mr Donohoe said: "I am deeply honored to be elected as the new President of the Eurogroup.

"I look forward to working with all of my Eurogroup colleagues in the years ahead to ensure a fair and inclusive recovery for all as we meet the challenges ahead with determination."

The Eurogroup is the group of 19 eurozone finance ministers.