News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Paschal Donohoe: Government will 'consider seriously' early Dáíl return in wake of Brexit developments

Paschal Donohoe: Government will 'consider seriously' early Dáíl return in wake of Brexit developments
By Steve Neville
Wednesday, August 28, 2019 - 02:44 PM

Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe has said the Government will seriously consider an early return of the Dáíl following the latest Brexit developments.

Boris Johnson has been accused of acting like a “tin pot dictator” and mounting a “coup” after reports he is seeking an extended suspension of Britain's Parliament which could hamper UK MPs’ efforts to block a no-deal Brexit.

However, the UK Prime Minister rejected that Brexit was the motivation for the move.

Here, Green Party leader Eamon Ryan called on Taoiseach Leo Varadkar to force an early return of the Dáil to tackle Brexit.

Mr Ryan tweeted: "We need to debate what is happening with Brexit and have full transparency in our response to the evolving crisis in Westminster."

Speaking on RTÉ News at One, Mr Donohoe said: "I'm sure the Government will consider seriously the request" that Mr Ryan made.

He added that a decision on the early return of the Dáíl would ultimately be a matter for the Taoiseach.

Mr Donohoe said the Government would find a way to facilitate "any kind of engagement the opposition want on this issue."

Mr Johnson will temporarily close down the House of Commons from the second week of September until October 14.

He denies it is to force through the UK leaving without a deal and says it is so there can be a Queen's Speech on October 14, meaning he can set out his policies.

Queen Elizabeth has approved an order to prorogue UK Parliament no earlier than September 9 and no later than September 12, until October 14.

READ MORE

Orders appear to have been flouted by protesters at meat plants, High Court told

More on this topic

Latest: Queen approves order to suspend UK ParliamentLatest: Queen approves order to suspend UK Parliament

'Democracy is being eroded': Politicians in the North react as UK Parliament suspension approved'Democracy is being eroded': Politicians in the North react as UK Parliament suspension approved

Here's what you need to know about the plans to suspend UK parliamentHere's what you need to know about the plans to suspend UK parliament

Court motion filed in bid to prevent suspension of UK ParliamentCourt motion filed in bid to prevent suspension of UK Parliament

BrexitTOPIC: Brexit

More in this Section

New award honours memory of Constance MarkieviczNew award honours memory of Constance Markievicz

#ThankYouLaura: A 'bittersweet day' for family of Laura Brennan as HPV vaccine extended to boys#ThankYouLaura: A 'bittersweet day' for family of Laura Brennan as HPV vaccine extended to boys

'I was bawling crying. I was petrified': Cork woman recalls terror of taxi being attacked by gang'I was bawling crying. I was petrified': Cork woman recalls terror of taxi being attacked by gang

Anger as planning permission granted for 471 apartments at former Chivers siteAnger as planning permission granted for 471 apartments at former Chivers site


Lifestyle

The former Bake Off finalist tells Ella Walker about the need to make mistakes, and what the inside of her brain looks like.Bake Off’s Kim-Joy: ‘If I make a pizza, I still like to do faces’

Although rarely serious, back pain is extremely common and can be a real bane. Liz Connor talks to the experts.Blighted by lower back pain? Experts explain the key signs, symptoms and treatments to know about

A new Pinterest report reveals how people are getting organised after the summer break.Is September the second New Year? 4 ways to improve your productivity and happiness this autumn

The D23 Expo gave the people what they wanted and then some.As Disney announces new rides – the mustn’t miss attractions they’re bringing to a park near you

More From The Irish Examiner

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, August 24, 2019

  • 5
  • 6
  • 8
  • 16
  • 29
  • 46
  • 21

Full Lotto draw results »