Paschal Donohoe: Fine Gael still preparing for opposition despite 'fruitful' talks

Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe says that Fine Gael is still preparing for opposition – but denied policy exchanges with Fianna Fáil were a hollow exercise.

Mr Donohoe was speaking after his party met Fianna Fáil to discuss housing, the cost of living, climate change and the National Development Plan.

Mr Donohoe added that Fine Gael’s resolution that it will be in opposition after the formation of the next government did not preclude it from speaking to others.

“There are many different governments possible in this Dáil which will rely on support from other parties. Having an opportunity to hear the policies and ideas of other parties is beneficial of itself.

“Discussions where you have the opportunity to hear from other parties are always fruitful.”

It is too early, Mr Donohoe said, to take a position on whether he would prefer a second general election or government with Fianna Fáil, adding that Sinn Féin and Fianna Fáil have an obligation to seek to form a government. However, Mr Donohoe stopped short of saying the two parties should hold talks.

It’s imperative on those who think that they can bring about change in a way that we have not been able to seek to form a government.

“It’s really vital that those who are claiming they can form a government and have a mandate to do so, show their ability to make progress in the Dáil on the votes that will happen to elect a new Taoiseach.”

While Mr Donohoe said that Sinn Féin had “claimed it can put together a coalition of change”, he said that it was difficult to answer whether Fine Gael would abstain from a vote on Taoiseach in the event of a minority left government being formed.

“There’s a lot of ifs within that (idea) and a lot of bridges to be crossed before we get to that point.”

Privately, members of both parties say that yesterday’s meeting was “constructive” but warned that any agreement is still some way off.

Both parties will hold parliamentary party meetings on Thursday to discuss the next steps in government formation.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, meanwhile, appeared to put further distance between Fine Gael and Sinn Féin. At a speech in Trinity College Dublin, Mr Varadkar said that Ireland must “face down the spectre of populism”.

Speaking to the audience at a combined Irish Institute for European Affairs and Trinity Historical Society event, Mr Varadkar said that “easy answers” were being offered more and more in Irish politics.

“We need to tell the story of Europe better when it comes to facing down the spectre of populism. Otherwise, the narrative will be shaped against us by others.

Those very easy slogans that we hear far too often and now increasingly in Ireland about people against the elites and the establishment.

Mr Varadkar has previously referred to Sinn Féin as “Ireland’s populist party”.

The Taoiseach’s comments, which were not included in the official text of his speech, come a day after Mr Varadkar said that he has written to Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald offering to enter talks.