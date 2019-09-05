News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Paschal Donohoe denies Cabinet Ministers were 'taken aback' by no-deal Brexit consequences

By Daniel McConnell

Political Editor

Thursday, September 05, 2019 - 01:33 PM

Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe has denied ministers were “taken aback” by warnings that a no-deal Brexit would cost 10,000 jobs at Tuesday’s Cabinet meeting.

Responding to media reports that ministers were told the impact of a no-deal Brexit would be worse than previously expected, Mr Donohoe insisted ministers are “well aware” of the scale of the challenge.

He said the risk of a no-deal Brexit has grown but said it is significant that there is a majority within the House of Commons in favour of avoiding a crash out.

He said: “It is equally clear to all of us that there is a high level of uncertainty and volatility afoot in British politics.”

In that context, the visit of the Prime Minister to Dublin on Monday will be really important, he said.

But in relation to the Cabinet meeting, Mr Donohoe said he has been briefing his colleagues for many months as to the likely impact of a British crash out on October 31.

“Both myself and the Cabinet are well aware of what will be the employment consequences of a no-deal Brexit,” he said.

“Earlier on in the year, we outlined that in a no-deal Brexit situation, up to 50,000 jobs would not be created in our economy that would otherwise be created."

"But in Budget 2020, I will be outlining the supports and the plans we will put in place to deal with the consequences of a no-deal Brexit if we get to that point.

“Obviously, through the EU Commission, we are continuing to work hard to look at ways in which this can be avoided. It is very clear to all of us that the risk of a no-deal Brexit is growing and we will need to be prepared for it,” Mr Donohoe told reporters in Waterford.

He said that If we are in a situation whereby the current uncertainty continues to increase, then it is even more important here in Ireland to demonstrate that we are certain about key policy areas that matter to our economy.

He said he will be well placed come Budget day on October 9 to ascertain what decisions he takes about how much money he will have to spend next year.

He said: “We will be clear by the time we get to framing Budget 2020 about our plans to invest in our economy.

"We will be clear in terms of important areas like taxation and if we see uncertainty developing elsewhere, it is even more important that we do all we can to show we are clear on big economic decisions in our economy.

"A no-deal Brexit will create many unknowns, it is an event the like of which the UK or Europe has never had to confront before.”

Mr Donohoe said the likelihood of checks on the Irish border “all depends” on decisions to be taken by the British Government.

He said it will be important to ensure that Irish companies who export into the rest of the European Union, will be able to continue to do that, especially in the case of a no-deal scenario.

“The Government indicated that we would have to put arrangements in place to ensure that certainty, but we need to see what are the final decisions taken by the British Government,” Mr Donohoe said.

