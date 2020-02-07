Paschal Donohoe believes Fine Gael 'will be the biggest party in the Dáil'

Finance Minister and Fine Gael's director of elections Paschal Donohoe has predicted that his party will still win the most votes in the General Election and possibly even surpass its 2016 record of 50 seats.

Holding a final press conference in his native Dublin Central constituency, he said he believed Fine Gael would “play a part in the next government.''

However, with just hours to go before polling booths open their doors Mr Donohoe said, despite the appetite for change among the electorate, that never before were there so many undecided voters.

“If I compare where I am in this general election versus the many others that I've contested, I have never seen so many voters still weighing up what they are going to do.”

Environment Minister Richard Bruton said he had “no regrets” about the campaign and insisted the outgoing Fine Gael-led government had facilitated “important change” for Ireland.

However, he added: “I recognize that the early part of the campaign, events put us a bit on the back foot but I think we've recovered really strongly.

“I think the Taoiseach has been extraordinarily good in the [TV and radio] debates and we've gone back [up]. And certainly the last week of my campaign has been remarkable.”

Quizzed about Fine Gael's potential to win seats, Mr Donohoe predicted the party, despite the recent slide in opinion polls, would come out on top as the largest in the Dáil.

“I believe further change and how people are going to vote in the last 48 hours of this election is very, very likely.

I think there is a real prospect Fine Gael will be the biggest party in the next Dáil.

He also said it was “possible” Fine Gael could win more than 50 seats, its 2016 figure, this time.

But he also added: “I have to date avoided putting a figure or tally out there.”

Mr Donohoe admitted that the biggest issue that had come up in his own inner city constituency had been housing.

“Housing continues to be a very big issue here and it always has been.”

Nonetheless, he defended the fact that the main thrust of Fine Gael's campaign had concentrated on Brexit, the economy and tax cuts, adding: “I am absolutely certain that later on this year, Brexit is going to dominate Irish politics.

Referring to Fianna Fáil's election strategy when the boom was coming to an end, he added: “I'm not going to be one of those politicians that happened in 2007, who campaigned on an approach to our country that we found out later on that year and in 2008 was completely unrealistic.

He admitted that Brexit did not come up on the doorsteps compared to “the kind of urgency that housing did or health did”.

He added: “We're making the link about how we're going to do with health and housing and looking after our economy and Brexit is how we do it, and that proposition is well understood by anybody who I've campaigned with or asked for a vote from.”