Partying at Cork Pride in the name of fun

Colour, music, dancing, and decent food — where would we be without Cork Pride to brighten up our August bank holiday weekends?

It may seem trite to say that Ireland has become a different place in recent years, but looking around at the culture, youth, and positivity on show in Cork for the Pride Parade, it’s hard to think otherwise.

The first Cork Pride took place more than two decades ago. Then, it was a handful of people on a stall on Prince’s St, handing out information leaflets. No doubt the mood of the city’s population was very different to the mood of 2018.

Change comes slowly, and in Ireland, it’s often at glacial speed. But it comes.

First, the marriage equality referendum in 2015 and the referendum to repeal the Eighth Amendment last May. Ireland is definitely a different country.

Ann Conwell and Gretta Higgins from Crosshaven were out of this world at Cork Pride yesterday

Strolling around the city yesterday, it was remarkable to see just how much Cork Pride has become a carnival for people of all sexual orientations. With all the colour, music, and dancing on display, it’s an event for young families now. What child, young or old, doesn’t like a bit of face paint?

Tourists and curious shoppers either had a boogie by the main stage on the Grand Parade or videoed the colour. One curious older gentleman who must have been well into his 80s took a break right down by the stage and had a read through the programme. A very different Ireland indeed.

Colourful banners at the Cork Pride parade through the city yesterday. Pictures: Eddie O’Hare

Perhaps most refreshing though, is the sheer number of young LGBT people at Cork Pride. The vast majority of those in attendance seemed to be under 25 and proud of who they are. The mood was one of positivity.

There were no snide comments, nasty remarks. Just people enjoying the sunshine and celebrating.

Dozens of ‘Closets are for clothes not people’ t-shirts were worn by a community of young people not only enjoying themselves, but clearly very politically and socially conscious.

Crowds throng the Pride stage on the Grand Parade, Cork.

None more so than Danielle McMahon, aged 23, from Dublin. She had been to Dublin Pride in June but it was her first time at Cork Pride, with friends from both Dublin and Cork.

“There’s more of a crowd than I expected,” she said. “It’s great, there’s people with families, face-painting. It’s a great atmosphere.”

Sophie Murphy, Kevin Murray, and James Nunan at the Cork Pride parade yesterday.

Old worries die hard, however and Danielle admits to feeling nervous about wearing her Pride colours.

“You still get worried about hassle,” she said. “In Dublin, you don’t care because it’s so packed, but on the way up here, we stopped and I put my jacket on because I was afraid of getting judged. But there was nothing. I’ve been pleasantly surprised.”

Mia Gold in all her finery at the Cork Pride parade yesterday

Danielle spoke about the struggle for acceptance within her own family.

“My mam wasn’t very accepting at the start but she is now, she’s totally fine about it,” she said. “She called me yesterday from the Belfast Pride parade. I didn’t even know she was going! All I could hear was the music and I was thinking: ‘Is this my mam?’ so it was great.”

Miss Gay Ireland, Stephanie Fogarty of Cork, at the parade

Aveen Kavanagh was back in Ireland visiting her sister with her 18-year-old, Joel. They had attended Pride in their home town of Swindon in England in the past, but for Aveen, the atmosphere in Cork signified an Ireland that had grown up.

Clodagh Fox, Nikki O’Sullivan, and Claudia Conway at the Cork Pride parade through the city yesterday.

“I remember when it was illegal to be gay. I was in England when the marriage referendum passed and I just remember feeling so proud,” she said.

And that’s what it’s all about — Pride. But it sure is a lot of fun also.