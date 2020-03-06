News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland»GOVERNMENT FORMATION

Party planning protest against Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael forming next government

Party planning protest against Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael forming next government
By Digital Desk staff
Friday, March 06, 2020 - 09:28 AM

A march against Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael forming the next government is being planned this weekend.

It is being organised by Solidarity-People Before Profit, who are urging people to back their call for change.

People Before Profit TD Brid Smith said it is clear voters want a new approach to government.

Ms Smith said: "That change has to happen because normal life goes on despite the parliamentary arithmetic and discussions that are happening that we all watch on a daily basis on the news.

"The people need to get that change and that change will be forthcoming if, whoever gets into power, continually has to hear the voices of the ordinary people."

READ MORE

Cyclist dies after collision with jeep in north Cork

More on this topic

Varadkar declines FF coalition mandate at party gatheringVaradkar declines FF coalition mandate at party gathering

Micheál Martin 'rattled' as sparks fly at Fianna Fáil party meeting where 'rhetoric' on SF criticised Micheál Martin 'rattled' as sparks fly at Fianna Fáil party meeting where 'rhetoric' on SF criticised

New Taoiseach vote postponed to March 19New Taoiseach vote postponed to March 19

Micheál Martin opens the door to full coalition with Fine GaelMicheál Martin opens the door to full coalition with Fine Gael


politicselectionTOPIC: Government Formation