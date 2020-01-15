News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland»ELECTION 2020

Party leaders to face off in RTÉ debates ahead of General Election

Party leaders to face off in RTÉ debates ahead of General Election
By Joel Slattery
Wednesday, January 15, 2020 - 11:45 AM

Party leaders will get the chance to make their case to the nation as RTÉ have announced that there will be two televised debates ahead of the February 8 election.

Firstly, The Claire Byrne Live Leaders' Debate will see leaders from a number of political parties invited to take part in front of a live studio audience, the State broadcaster confirmed this morning.

Then, The Prime Time Leaders Debate will see Leo Varadkar and Micheal Martin face off as the country is set to decide who will be the Taoiseach who will lead Ireland in a post-Brexit Europe.

RTÉ also announced that party leaders will also face Bryan Dobson in a series of interviews to be broadcast throughout the campaign.

Party leaders to face off in RTÉ debates ahead of General Election

Virgin Media are also believed to be lining up party leaders to appear on the channel during the campaign with hosts Pat Kenny, Ivan Yates and Matt Cooper are being considered to lead their debates.

The election will take place on a Saturday for the first time in over a century - a move the Taoiseach said was to make it easier for parents and students to cast their ballot.

"In holding the General Election on a Saturday for the first time, I do so knowing the inconvenience to families of a polling day on a weekday during school term - time off work, lost income, increased childcare costs," the Taoiseach explained.

"I also want to make it easier for students and those working away from home to cast their votes," he added.

READ MORE

Brendan Howlin rules out joining coalition that includes Sinn Féin

More on this topic

Brendan Howlin rules out joining coalition that includes Sinn FéinBrendan Howlin rules out joining coalition that includes Sinn Féin

'The time is right '- John Halligan to retire from national politics'The time is right '- John Halligan to retire from national politics

Election face-off: Varadkar to unveil €11bn package; Martin hits out on health, housingElection face-off: Varadkar to unveil €11bn package; Martin hits out on health, housing

Our View: General election 2020 - Elect more women and reject liesOur View: General election 2020 - Elect more women and reject lies


TOPIC: Election 2020