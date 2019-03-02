Parts of south Dublin to suffer 24-hour water outage this weekend

South Dublin homes and businesses are facing another weekend of disruption to their water supply.

Irish Water said a leak in a mains pipe on the Stillorgan Road in Donnybrook is resulting in the 24-hour outage.

Similar works last month also resulted in significant disruption, with areas like Booterstown, Stillorgan and Blackrock again affected.

Regional Operations Manager for the East Midlands with Irish Water, John O'Donoghue, said they hope to keep disruption to a minimum.

Mr O'Donoghue said: "You can never be sure, sometimes when you do fix water mains or fix a major burst, because you're increasing the pressure further on, it can cause other problems further down the line and that's not unusual.

"Hopefully, this is the end of it and we do apologise for any inconvenience that will be caused but we will try and get it done as speedily as we possibly can."

He outlined the areas facing disruption.

He said: "The likes of Booterstown, Stillorgan and Blackrock, but I suppose potentially there could be other areas closer to the city itself like Mount Merrion road North and South Pembroke Road, Knutley Park, Guildford Road, Mespill Road, Sussex Terrace, Belmont and Richmond Hill.

"But again, based on what happened a month ago, we'd be confident that disruption here would be very minimal."