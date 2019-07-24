News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Parts of Dublin's Grand Canal drained dry
By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, July 24, 2019 - 07:16 AM

Part of the Grand Canal at Suir Road in Dublin has been drained completely dry.

More than 1,000 fish have been relocated after the collapse of a storm drain underneath the canal.

All boat and angling traffic has been suspended, following the breach which was discovered on Sunday.

It is affecting a 750 metre stretch of between Grand Canal Dock and the lock at Suir Road in Inchicore.

A temporary dam is being installed by Irish Water today, and partial re-watering will then begin.

It is unlikely to re-open to boats for several weeks.

