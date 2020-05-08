News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Parts of Dublin city centre to be pedestrianised post Covid-19 reports say

A joint report from Dublin city council and the National Transport Authority is due in the next two weeks.
By Digital Desk staff
Friday, May 08, 2020 - 08:30 AM

As Covid-19 restrictions are lifted, there are plans to restrict cars in Dublin city centre and to pedestrianise College Green.

A new report says motorised vehicles would be banned after 11am in a number of locations, creating more space for tables and chairs for reopening businesses and also for waiting areas.

A joint report from Dublin city council and the National Transport Authority is due in the next two weeks - with any changes expected to take within the next three to six months.

The Irish Times reports the measures will be introduced over the next three to six months but could last 12 to 18 months, with some retained on a permanent basis.

Louise Williams vice-chair of the Dublin Cycling Campaign says it is welcome news.

She says: "It is a big move for the Council, it is a lot of work that is going to be going on behind the scenes.

"They are calling it a temporary mobility plan and we might prefer them to take out the word 'temporary' and we would love to see this becoming permanent.

"But this is about moving more people safely around the city centre."

READ MORE

Cork eyes pedestrianisation plan to revive city centre when Covid-19 restrictions are lifted

TOPIC: Dublin

