News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Parts of country could see snow tonight; Rain warning issued for seven counties

By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, November 13, 2019 - 07:34 AM

Snow is being forecast to fall over parts of Munster and Leinster today as the country sees colder than normal temperatures.

Met Éireann says rain will turn to sleet and snow over the two provinces later on.

"Maximum temperatures over the next few days wouldn't be out of place in January or February with colder than normal temperatures expected to persist through the rest of this week and into the weekend," said Meterologist Liz Walsh

"It is cold enough today, in fact, to see some wintery falls later on and we could see some sleet and snow around, mainly in parts of Munster and parts of south Leinster."

A status yellow warning for rainfall has been issued for counties Carlow, Kildare, Kilkenny, Laois, Wicklow, Offaly and Tipperary.

Parts of country could see snow tonight; Rain warning issued for seven counties

A spell of heavy rain is likely to lead to some spot flooding and will turn to sleet and snow in places later today.

The warning is in place from 2pm today until 2am tomorrow.

Meanwhile Dublin's cold weather initiative to house the city's homeless has kicked in for the winter.

186 permanent and 20 temporary beds are currently in place.

An extra 156 are to be added to the system by the end of December.

Forecasters expect the sleet and hill snow to gradually clear southwards tonight, though rain will linger near the east coast.

The day is expected to be cold, with top temperatures of four to eight degrees nationwide.

There will be lows of zero to two degrees overnight with some frost and icy patches developing by dawn.

READ MORE

New advocacy service to provide support for concerned patients

More on this topic

Ulster: Dry with spells of sunshine; heavy rain rain tonightUlster: Dry with spells of sunshine; heavy rain rain tonight

Munster: Sunny spells with scattered showers in the afternoonMunster: Sunny spells with scattered showers in the afternoon

Leinster: Dry with sunny periods; rain in the eveningLeinster: Dry with sunny periods; rain in the evening

Ireland: Chilly start but dry with long spells of sunshineIreland: Chilly start but dry with long spells of sunshine


SnowWeatherTOPIC: Weather

More in this Section

Conservatives to run four candidates in Northern IrelandConservatives to run four candidates in Northern Ireland

By-election candidate apologises for comments on Traveller housing scheme being scrapped in her areaBy-election candidate apologises for comments on Traveller housing scheme being scrapped in her area

An Irish player has won €500,000 in tonight's EuroMillionsAn Irish player has won €500,000 in tonight's EuroMillions

Kevin Lunney abduction ‘reminiscent’ of paramilitary attacks – VaradkarKevin Lunney abduction ‘reminiscent’ of paramilitary attacks – Varadkar


Lifestyle

The Cosmetify Index reveals the cosmetics companies that are generating the most buzz online – and Dubai-based Huda Kattan has the top spot.Huda Beauty tops the 10 ‘most popular’ beauty brands this year

Read the script of Kya deLongchamps’ kitchen-sink drama to set the scene to make an informed choice when selecting this home essentialTake the plunge: Read this checklist before you splash out on your new kitchen sink

SOMETIMES, the journey is more important than the destination. And sometimes, we just want to sit at home eating a bag of jelly beans, while thinking about more jelly beans. Life is only as significant or special as we make it.GameTech: Death Stranding is a divisive, beautiful journey packaged in a cool world

Former Oasis drummer Tony McCarroll tells Richard Purden about the mad times when five Manc-Irish lads became one of the biggest rock bands in the worldNot looking back in anger: Former Oasis drummer looks back at the mad times of one of the biggest rock bands in the world

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 09, 2019

  • 3
  • 4
  • 15
  • 26
  • 27
  • 47
  • 16

Full Lotto draw results »