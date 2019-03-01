Partner of missing man asks people to 'keep looking' for father-of-two

The distraught partner of a father of two who is missing for six days is appealing for the public to keep looking for him.

Patrick (PJ) Fanning, is missing from his home in Duncormick, Co Wexford since last Sunday.

PJ Fanning with his partner, Melissa Furlong

His partner Melissa Furlong took to Facebook to urge the public to get involved in the ongoing search for him.

She posted: “Pj is still missing! Keep looking! [His] car left McGess pub [in] Wexford town on February 24 at 4.45am [where it was parked up] and seen left in the Ferrycarrig Carpark at 9:50am on the same morning.”

The distance from the pub to the carpark is six kilometres.

“Lights were seen on the car between 6.10am and 6.20am. If any one passed the car park or saw lights on please don't hesitate to contact me or [the] gardaí. Any information at all.

PJ's car and licence plate

“He was wearing blue denim jeans, navy Adidas runners with white strips, blue short sleeved shirt with a light black jacket.

“We need boats! we need people out by foot! Please please please all the help we need…,” she added.

Ms Furlong explained that she found his car, 24 hours later, at the Ferrycarrig Carpark at 11am on Monday.

“PJ only bought the car [last] Friday... [we are] still missing a few hours in between [as to what happened to him] .. Please please if anyone saw or heard anymore, please contact me.”

PJ Fanning

PJ's last known whereabouts were in the Ferrycarrig area and is described as six feet in height, of average build and with brown eyes and brown hair.

Gardaí continue to appeal for anyone with information or can assist in locating him to contact them at Wexford Garda Station on 053 916 5200, The Garda Confidential Telephone Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.