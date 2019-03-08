NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Partially-suspended sentence for man who hit ex-girlfriend's head off wall

Friday, March 08, 2019 - 03:26 PM
By Brion Hoban

A man who attacked his ex-girlfriend and hit her head off a wall has received a partially-suspended sentence.

Michael Donohue (aged 20) with an address at Droim na Coille Avenue, Ballyowen Lane, Lucan, Dublin, pleaded guilty at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court to assault causing harm at St Mark's Avenue, Clondalkin, Dublin, on November 11, 2017.

READ MORE: Ross Outram gets life for 'shocking' murder of 'defenceless' Paddy Lyons

Judge Cormac Quinn sentenced Donohue to two years’ imprisonment, but suspended the final 12 months on condition that he keep the peace and be of good behaviour and engage with Probation Services for 12 months post-release.

The court heard that on the date in question, Donohue ran towards his ex-girlfriend while she was out for a walk with her sister and grabbed her around the head and neck before hitting her head off a wall.

Donohue kicked her in the stomach and the head while she was lying on the ground. He then grabbed her by the hair and dragged her along the ground, pushing her sister to the ground when she tried to intervene.

In a victim impact statement which was read out in court, the woman said she sustained cuts to her legs and a lump on her head. She said she continued to suffer from panic attacks and was reluctant to leave her house.

Pieter Le Vert BL, defending, said that the relationship of four years had recently come to an end at the time of the assault with the woman having broken things off. He said his client accepted that his actions were monstrous and said that he presented himself to gardaí.

Mr Le Vert said that Donohue had had an argument with his parents that resulted in gardaí being called and an order being made against him. Donohue has no previous convictions.

Judge Quinn said the aggravating factors in the case were the seriousness of the assault and the injuries caused. He said the mitigating factors were his guilty plea, his remorse, his lack of previous convictions and the fact that he presented himself to gardaí.

More on this topic

Supreme Court to consider rights in 'marriage of convenience' cases

Granny of 90 grandchildren 'broken-hearted' over lack of access to two grandchildren, court hears

Ross Outram gets life for 'shocking' murder of 'defenceless' Paddy Lyons

Man found guilty of murdering 90-year-old Waterford pensioner


KEYWORDS

court

More in this Section

Ross Outram gets life for 'shocking' murder of 'defenceless' Paddy Lyons

Protest at RTÉ calls for boycott of 'militaristic and political' Eurovision in Israel

Man arrested after cocaine worth €140,000 seized in west Cork

Bill published to provide for domestic homicide reviews


Lifestyle

Captain Marvel: why female superheroes are not just for International Women's Day

As Captain Marvel hits cinemas, here are 8 of Brie Larson’s greatest fashion moments

5 everyday feminist things you should try this International Women’s Day

Why we need to stop publicly shaming famous women online

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, March 06, 2019

    • 2
    • 6
    • 13
    • 21
    • 41
    • 46
    • 27

Full Lotto draw results »