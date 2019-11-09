News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Part of Dublin facing water supply disruption due to improvement works

By Digital Desk staff
Saturday, November 09, 2019 - 07:24 AM

There could be disruption to water supply for customers in Dublin 8 today.

It is due to improvement works which are being carried out on a water main.

These works are part of the construction of more than 2.2km of new water mains along the public road in Dublin 8, and the installation of new service connections from the new water main to each customer's property.

The project aims to provide a more reliable supply of water in the South Circular Road area and to reduce leakage.

Irish Water is advising customers there may be a disruption to supply from 7am this morning until 9pm tonight and again at the same times tomorrow.

Saint Teresa Gardens, Glenmalure Park, South Circular Road, Saint Anthony's Road, Reuben Walk, Reuben Street, Reuben Avenue, Church Avenue South, Carrick Terrace and Haroldville Avenue are affected.

Homes and businesses in these areas may be impacted by reduced water pressure and water outages.

