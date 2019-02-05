NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Parking prices to go up in Dublin city

Tuesday, February 05, 2019 - 07:20 AM

Dublin City Councillors have approved a proposal to increase parking charges in the city.

From July, prices will be hiked by 10 percent - the first increase since 2008.

Draft bye-laws for the changes have been approved and will now be put to public consultation in the coming weeks, according to The Irish Times.

It means charges in the high demand yellow zones will rise from €2.90 to €3.20 an hour.

The red zone will increase from €2.40 an hour to €2.70.

While Green Zones will remain at €1.60.

The council's traffic department has also proposed to extend each of the high demand zones to cover more streets.

Dublin's Lord Mayor Nial Ring has welcomed the changes.

He says on-street parking will still be cheaper than the majority of private car parks in the city centre.


KEYWORDS

DublinParking

