News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Parking firm appeals €1.7m VAT demand by Revenue over clamping release fees

Parking firm appeals €1.7m VAT demand by Revenue over clamping release fees
File image
By Ann O'Loughlin
Tuesday, May 12, 2020 - 06:17 PM

A car parking management company has appealed a decision that Revenue is entitled to some €1.7m in VAT for fees to have cars de-clamped in private car parks in places like apartment complexes, churches, schools and hospitals.

Nationwide Controlled Parking Systems (NCPS) brought the appeal over a High Court decision last year that a Tax Appeals Commissioner was wrong to find VAT was not chargeable on the fee.

NCPS on Tuesday asked a three-judge Court of Appeal (CoA) to overturn that decision.

The Revenue Commissioners oppose the appeal and say the decision should stand.

The CoA reserved judgment.

In 2014, NCPS appealed the refusal by Revenue of a repayment claim of €1.77m for VAT paid on clamping release fees between November-December, 2009, and September-October, 2013.

Revenue had refused the repayment claim on the basis the fees were subject to VAT under EU and Irish tax law.

A Tax Appeals Commissioner, who is independent of Revenue, overturned the refusal.

The Commissioner determined clamping release fees comprise payments "in the nature of or in lieu of damages for trespass".

The fees were not a "supply of services for consideration" which are subject to VAT, she said. She also said the fees were generated in the context of enforcement of parking against "tresspassing motorists".

A motorist was considered a trespasser if they did not have a permit, pay the appropriate fee or were illegally parked.

Last July, the High Court found the Commissioner was incorrect in law.

READ MORE

Mentally ill man serving life for murder loses Supreme Court bid to be considered for release

Today , Frank Mitchell SC, for NCPS, urged the CoA to overturn that decision.

He argued the Commissioner was correct on grounds including that a motorist pays a fee as a result of "an anterior parking infraction" which meant de-clamping was not a supply of services such as would normally attract a VAT payment for the purpose of tax law.

It was a penalty payable as a result of the parking infraction, he said.

Grainne Clohessy SC, for Revenue, said clamping release fees were subject to VAT because under Irish and EU law, it was a payment for an economic activity.

Revenue also argued “supply of services” is a broad concept, objective in nature and applies without regard to the purpose or result of the transaction.

NCPS's argument about about whether the clamping release fee was a penalty or not was irrelevant, Revenue said.

READ MORE

Dublin man, 20, wanted in US for €2m cryptocurrency theft, court hears

More on this topic

Commercial row between brothers previously described as 'like Siamese twins' begins after relationship deterioratesCommercial row between brothers previously described as 'like Siamese twins' begins after relationship deteriorates

Court to rule tomorrow on Covid-19 application by John Waters and Gemma O'DohertyCourt to rule tomorrow on Covid-19 application by John Waters and Gemma O'Doherty

Kosovan man wins appeal against citizenship refusal over driving offencesKosovan man wins appeal against citizenship refusal over driving offences

Elderly man facing 350 charges of sexually abusing nephews over 17-year period seeks to halt trialElderly man facing 350 charges of sexually abusing nephews over 17-year period seeks to halt trial


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

ClampingCourtTOPIC: Court case

More in this Section

Councillor calls for local currency from the 'Bank of My Own Lovely Lee' to kickstart rebel economyCouncillor calls for local currency from the 'Bank of My Own Lovely Lee' to kickstart rebel economy

Treatment of asylum seekers during crisis to be raised in DáilTreatment of asylum seekers during crisis to be raised in Dáil

Publicans 'completely opposed' to outdoor smoke-free zonesPublicans 'completely opposed' to outdoor smoke-free zones

Leaving Cert students banned from talking to teachers about gradesLeaving Cert students banned from talking to teachers about grades


Lifestyle

Garden centres and hardware stores are allowed to re-open next week provided they can allow for correct physical distancing. Peter Dowdall has advice on what to look out forNever before has our outdoor living space been more important to us

Experts share their advice on the fear of going back to the ‘real world’ after so long.How to deal with ‘coming out of lockdown anxiety’

Folk-punk poet Jinx Lennon’s unique take on modern Ireland has been unleashed via a new album, writes Ellie O’ByrneJinx Lennon's new album a unique take on modern Ireland

There is a common misconception that eating well has to cost a lot of money but this doesn’t have to be the case. Shopping on a budget doesn’t mean having to compromise on quality.Four recipes for quality food on a tight budget

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, May 9, 2020

  • 13
  • 18
  • 30
  • 41
  • 42
  • 44
  • 37

Full Lotto draw results »