News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Parking fees in Dublin could double in bid for more sustainable city

Parking fees in Dublin could double in bid for more sustainable city
By Digital Desk staff
Thursday, December 05, 2019 - 10:05 AM

On-street parking in Dublin could double to €7 an hour by 2025.

It is one of a number of ideas for a more sustainable city that were presented to city councillors yesterday.

Parking fees are set to rise next year that is on top of an increase this summer.

"Any proposal to the transport committee has a long way to go before it actually becomes a reality," said Ian Talbot from Chambers Ireland.

"At the moment, the only increase that we are aware of on the table from Dublin City Council is to increase parking at the top rate to €3.50 an hour.

"I think a lot of this comes down to how local authorities fund themselves."

Parking fees in Dublin could double in bid for more sustainable city

Meanwhile, an online petition calling for fines for people who misuse parent and toddler parking spaces has been launched.

The designated spaces allow for extra room to remove and place children in and out of the car in a safe manner.

Sophie Flynn has two young children and uses the spaces on a regular basis.

The Mayo woman is behind the petition and says parents and their children deserve more respect in car parks.

"Parking attendents could be more proactive and if you approach one about an issue for them to not walk away from you," said Ms Flynn.

"Maybe introduce a fine for the misuse of parent and toddler spaces.

"A way of doing this might be to display a badge on the car like the disables spaces do and get motorists travelling with young children to purchase this badge."

READ MORE

Travel chaos to and from France predicted as strikes begin

More on this topic

Vast majority of drivers oppose new parking levy

AA to fight €200 parking levy

Pilot scheme to test parking levy in coming months


TOPIC: Parking levy

More in this Section

Sentence upheld in garda corruption appealSentence upheld in garda corruption appeal

Dara Murphy entitled to over €500k after resignationDara Murphy entitled to over €500k after resignation

Facebook photos sees man lose court caseFacebook photos sees man lose court case

'Mass distrust': Cervical Check losing staff due to stress'Mass distrust': Cervical Check losing staff due to stress


Lifestyle

Aileen Lee meets interior designer Jackie Tyrrell.‘Break the rules and have fun’: Meet interior designer Jackie Tyrrell

Keep your heart healthy this winter – whatever your age.5 ways to lower your risk of high cholesterol

He’s currently playing Professor Saxenfon, ‘the baddie’ in the Jack and the Beanstalk pantomime at the Everyman in Cork, which runs until January.Question of taste: The Young Offenders' Michael Sands

Edward Norton has put his years on sets as an actor to good use as he writes, directs and stars in Motherless Brooklyn, writes Esther McCarthyHow Edward Norton learnt from the masters

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, December 04, 2019

  • 14
  • 16
  • 26
  • 27
  • 32
  • 36
  • 17

Full Lotto draw results »