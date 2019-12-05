Parking fees in Dublin could double in bid for more sustainable city

On-street parking in Dublin could double to €7 an hour by 2025.

It is one of a number of ideas for a more sustainable city that were presented to city councillors yesterday.

Parking fees are set to rise next year that is on top of an increase this summer.

"Any proposal to the transport committee has a long way to go before it actually becomes a reality," said Ian Talbot from Chambers Ireland.

"At the moment, the only increase that we are aware of on the table from Dublin City Council is to increase parking at the top rate to €3.50 an hour.

"I think a lot of this comes down to how local authorities fund themselves."

Meanwhile, an online petition calling for fines for people who misuse parent and toddler parking spaces has been launched.

The designated spaces allow for extra room to remove and place children in and out of the car in a safe manner.

Sophie Flynn has two young children and uses the spaces on a regular basis.

The Mayo woman is behind the petition and says parents and their children deserve more respect in car parks.

"Parking attendents could be more proactive and if you approach one about an issue for them to not walk away from you," said Ms Flynn.

"Maybe introduce a fine for the misuse of parent and toddler spaces.

"A way of doing this might be to display a badge on the car like the disables spaces do and get motorists travelling with young children to purchase this badge."