News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Parishioners campaign to keep their resident priest

By Anne Lucey
Friday, June 28, 2019 - 06:20 AM

Pressure is mounting on Bishop of Kerry Dr Ray Browne to retain a priest in one of the biggest Catholic parishes in the country. The parish of Kilcummin is in the pastoral area of Killarney along with Killarney town and the parishes of Fossa, Glenflesk, and Firies.

The Kerry diocese, which includes parts of north and west Cork, has been divided into 12 pastoral areas, along the lines of the old deaneries. A shortage of priests in the diocese means most priests work beyond retirement age, and as many as eight of the 53 parishes in the diocese will now be without resident priests after the changes expected to be finalised at the weekend.

Two years ago, a ban on Sunday funerals came into force to ease the strain on the priests, many of whom are working well beyond retirement age. Other parishes to lose priests include Valentia Island. Up until this, the parishes left without priests have largely accepted their loss.

READ MORE

Hottest day of year brings out the crowds as warm spell expected to last until weekend

However Kilcummin, which is the second biggest in the Diocese of Kerry in terms of area, and is also one of the most populous, has said it will not agree to be left without a priest, and residents have started a campaign called “Save our Parish: Save our Priest”.

Local man Pat O’Sullivan said Kilcummin is devastated by the news their popular priest, Fr Eamon Mulvihill who was appointed in 2017, is to move. Mr O’Sullivan has warned the diocese will lose a lot of revenue if there is no parish priest.

“This priest has brought people back to Mass, and the proof is there in our collections. There will be a huge loss of revenue,” Mr O’Sullivan told The Kerryman.

The diocese will be issuing the full list of changes at the weekend, and Castlemaine in the Killorglin pastoral area is expected also to lose its resident priest.

More on this topic

Gardaí investigating after giant teddy built for Kerry festival burnt to the ground

'Heartbreaking for the workforce' - Kerry Foods closes UK factory with loss of 900 jobs

Queen Puck crowned ahead of Ireland’s oldest gathering festival

Killarney sewer network to be investigated after 'significant' blockage last year

TOPIC: Kerry

More in this Section

Single father inspired to build retro arcade machine to connect with teenage son

Cork mail centre closure a 'strategic mistake' says Micheál Martin

Homeless couple face court action for occupation of empty council house

Murphy: State funding of greyhound industry has to be reviewed


Lifestyle

The Academic, Review: From back seat straight to front of show

Scene and Heard with Des O'Driscoll

More than 450 lots under the hammer

Jordanne Jones: A star was born with her first role at age 12

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, June 26, 2019

    • 5
    • 13
    • 16
    • 23
    • 27
    • 35
    • 19

Full Lotto draw results »