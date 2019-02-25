NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Parents warned about children playing 'Momo Challenge'

Monday, February 25, 2019 - 02:19 PM
By Digital Desk staff

Parents are being urged to be on the look out for a cyberbullying game called the 'Momo Challenge'.

It involves a character called Momo who targets young and vulnerable people on various social media channels.

They are then asked to perform dangerous tasks including acts of self-harm.

Gardaí and the PSNI have both issued a warning to parents.


Professor Mary Aiken from UCD's Geary Institute for Public Policy said it can start with minor challenges before escalating to more serious ones.

"It's a risk-taking, dare-based challenge where a child is targeted over a particular period of time and sent various challenges over say a 40 or 50-day period," she said.

"Effectively it can start with something relatively minor, like 'jump off a small wall' through to cutting, through to more serious acts of self-harm."

