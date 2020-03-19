Parents urged to discuss anxiety caused by coronavirus fake news with children

Parents are being urged to talk to children about their coronavirus concerns in the face of anxiety-inducing fake news and online scaremongering.

Psychologist Dr Linda Papadopoulos has warned the public to be mindful of the potentially overwhelming amount of information on the outbreak easily within children’s reach.

As well as engaging in conversation about the issue, parents are advised to show children how they can check the source of the information themselves, under new guidance issued by Internet Matters.

The five key tips highlighted by the nonprofit also say parents should discuss the impact of reposting false information, as well as encouraging children to mute, block and report profiles, posts and information that may be triggering and unverified.

Dr Linda Papadopoulos says parents should be prepared for more questions about the issue from children (Ian West/PA)

“I think the important thing is that you don’t become either so desensitised – these things don’t have an impact anymore – or you don’t become so hyper-aware that you feel like you can’t make a move, so for me it’s all about mitigating that by breaking it down,” Dr Papadopoulos told the PA news agency.

“It’s so unavoidable, but what you want to do is present it in a way that is digestible, it’s understandable.”

The psychologist told parents to keep the door open for further questions in the future, given that the outbreak could go on for some time.

This is a confusing time for everybody but can be particularly anxiety-inducing for children, especially if they are seeking out information on their own that may not be true

“It’s vital parents are on top of this and talking to their children openly, using age-appropriate tools to protect them and checking in on their digital wellbeing regularly.”

Carolyn Bunting, chief executive of Internet Matters, said: “With so much information coming from a range of sources, it can be hard for adults to know which ones to trust, let alone young people.

“Fake news can lead to confusion and anxiety and have a negative impact on children and young people’s wellbeing.”

If you or someone you know has been affected by mental health issues you can contact: Samaritans - 116 123, text 087 2609090 or email jo@samaritans.ie

Pieta House (Suicide & Self-harm) - 1800 247 247 or 01 623 5606

Aware (Depression, Bi-Polar Disorder & Anxiety) - 1800 80 48 48

Grow (Mental Health support & Recovery) - 1890 474 474

Bodywhys (Eating Disorders Associations of Ireland) - 1890 200 444

Childline (for under 18s) - 1800 66 66 66

READ MORE Students to get full marks for cancelled Leaving and Junior Cert oral and practical tests

Useful information The HSE have developed an information pack on how to protect yourself and others from coronavirus. Read it here

Anyone with symptoms of coronavirus who has been in close contact with a confirmed case in the last 14 days should isolate themselves from other people - this means going into a different, well-ventilated room alone, with a phone; phone their GP, or emergency department;

GPs Out of Hours services are not in a position to order testing for patients with normal cold and flu-like symptoms. HSELive is an information line and similarly not in a position to order testing for members of the public. The public is asked to reserve 112/999 for medical emergencies at all times.

ALONE has launched a national support line and additional supports for older people who have concerns or are facing difficulties relating to the outbreak of COVID-19 (Coronavirus) in Ireland. The support line will be open seven days a week, 8am-8pm, by calling 0818 222 024