Parents to protest for equal access to education for children with special needs

Tuesday, April 30, 2019 - 07:00 AM

Frustrated parents are set to protest outside the Dáil later, calling for equal access to education for children with special needs.

Advocacy group 'Enough is Enough Every Voice Counts' says the current system is like a lottery.

They say there is a need for more Autism Spectrum Disorder classes, special schools and better supports in mainstream schools.

Linda Comerford has a teenager with a disability and is a spokesperson for the group. She says parents fight for services seems to be never-ending.

"It's paperwork, it's constantly ringing the HSE, it's having to get your TDs and your local representatives to put in parliamentary questions for you to get them to highlight the issues," said Ms Comerford.

"It just doesn't seem to end. It's almost like you're continuously jumping hurdles.

"And every time you think that you're going to get to the final hurdle, five more pop up."

