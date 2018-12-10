Parents to choose preferred school patrons

Parents in 12 towns and suburbs have until mid-January to pick patrons offering to open new primary schools next autumn.

From this morning, they can go online to indicate their preference in a process that has been centralised by the Department of Education as a result of patrons previously nominating families who were not eligible.

In all 12 areas, most of which are in Dublin city and county, the same four patrons have put themselves forward as an option. Outside of Dublin, two new primary schools will be opening in Co Kildare and one each in counties Cork, Meath, and Wicklow.

File photo.

All four common patrons are offering a multi-denominational model of primary education, in a co-educational setting. They are Educate Together, the local education and training boards in each area, Scoil Sinéad Ltd, and An Foras Pátrúnachta; Scoil Sinéad is patron to a primary and a second-level school in Dublin, and An Foras Pátrúnachta offers to open all-Irish gaelscoils.

The online process allows parents to identify whether they would prefer their children to be taught through English or Irish, as some other patrons may also offer the choice of Irish-medium education.

In five of the Dublin areas where new schools will open in September 2019, Lifeways Ireland also has its name down for parents to choose as a patron.

It is already patron to three Steiner national schools in Clare and Galway.

There are six prospective patrons for parents to pick from in the Booterstown and Blackrock area of Co Dublin. In addition to the four others and Lifeways Ireland, St Nicholas Montessori Society of Ireland is proposing a multi-denominational co-educational English language school.

In Cork, families with children living in the western and central suburbs of the southside of Cork city can choose from the same four bodies on offer as potential patron in all 12 areas.

The Church of Ireland Bishop of Meath and Kildare is the fifth patron choice for parents in Maynooth, Co Kildare, in the only option that is not a multi-denominational proposal.

The ability for families to express a preference depends on their ability to provide an Eircode proving the child lives in the catchment area of the planned school.

As with all start-up schools in recent years, the schools will have to operate for their initial years in temporary accommodation. Education Minister Joe McHugh said his department has appointed a project manager to help with procuring interim accommodation, and prospective locations have already been identified for most of the schools.

Parents will have until January 15 to identify which patron in their area they would prefer to be on offer for their child.

The department’s online patronage process system (OPPS) website is designed to give families objective information to help them make an informed choice in expressing a preference for their preferred model of patronage and language of instruction.

The outcome of the parental preference exercise will be assessed by a New Schools Establishment Group, which will advise Mr McHugh which patron should be selected.

The 12 areas are among 42 identified earlier this year as needing new primary or second-level schools by 2022 due to population growth.