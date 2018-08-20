Parents spend €600 a month on third-level costs

The vast majority of parents are forking out close to €600 per month to fund their child’s third level education, with six in 10 expecting to get into debt as a result.

A survey by the Irish League of Credit Unions (ILCU) also found the number of parents paying more than €1,000 per month has almost doubled since 2017, up from 10% to 17%.

More than two in five parents of college students identified money worries as their biggest concern, ahead of concerns about alcohol and drugs misuse (13%).

The survey also found students struggling to support themselves, with 71% working and 35% skipping lectures to work, up from 22% last year.

Equally alarming is the finding that the number of parents turning to moneylenders is creeping up, with 8% of all parents who responded to the survey saying they have approached a moneylender to cover third- level costs, compared to 3% last year.

The survey, published today as students receive first-round CAO offers, also found:

Average expected debt is €2,425 per child per year.

48% of parents will have to cut spending on clothing and goods for other children in the family.

Third-level students living away spend double what those living at home spend (€1,229 compared with €667).

The number of students skipping lectures to work jumped from 22% last year to 35% this year.

Four in 10 parents say their child receives a grant to go to college but seven in 10 say it’s insufficient to cover costs.

On a more positive note, the survey found an increase in the numbers saying they are funding their child’s third-level education with their savings.

Half of all parents now say they are using their savings, up from 43% last year.

Just 4% say they are using their credit card, down from 10% last year, while 37% say they are using credit union loans, down slightly on 39% in 2017.

Commenting on the findings, ILCU head of marketing and communications, Paul Bailey, said the survey “once again shows that the cost of third-level education is a very real and daily struggle for a substantial percentage of parents”.

He said while it was “encouraging to see the increase in numbers saying they can now fund college with their savings”, they were “concerned at the increase in those saying they will approach moneylenders in an effort to cope with cost’s although the overall percentage of parents seeing moneylenders as a viable option is quite small, we view any increase as worrying.

“We want parents to know that their local credit union provides education loans at far more reasonable rates than moneylenders, and that credit union staff are always on hand to help with budgeting guidance,” Mr Bailey said.

He also said it was worrying that students were skipping lecturers to earn extra money “at a time when they should be concentrating on their education”.

About 610 parents of third-level students and 466 students responded to the online survey of over 2,300 people carried out in July 2018 by i-Reach Insights.