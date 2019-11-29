News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Parents should be notified if a crèche is under investigation, claims solicitor

By Vivienne Clarke
Friday, November 29, 2019 - 09:50 AM

Additional reporting by Conall Ó Fátharta

A solicitor specialising in family law has warned that it is important for the authorities to properly identify when a child care service is being de-registered.

It is important to note that it is the entire service, not just the manager that is being de-registered, Catherine Ghent told RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland.

Parents need to know what is going on so they need information, it was not sufficient for Tusla to “ask” crèches to put up a sign on their door if they are under investigation.

It should be mandatory for parents to be made aware of the status of the crèche.

Ms Ghent also pointed out that there is nothing in the existing legislation with regard to crèches that says they cannot remain open while appealing a Tusla order.

Politicians should be “moving quicker” to resolve the issue “and at least get the basics right.”

She asked why it took nine months for Tusla to de-register four Hyde & Seek crèches.

Ms Ghent also pointed out that Tusla can only de-register crèches that are registered.

“What will happen to all the others that are not registered?”

Tusla has announced that it will now publish details of crèche closures and when and where inspections are carried out in a major shake-up of the sector in the wake of the Hyde & Seek scandal.

The agency said it is implementing the policies with “immediate effect” and is committed to ensuring that there is “greater communication” with parents with respect to when individual creches have been inspected and de-registered.

Tusla made the commitment after it confirmed it has removed the four Hyde & Seek crèches in Dublin from the register of early years’ services in light of disturbing allegations that were uncovered in an RTÉ investigation.

The agency said it is now taking the following steps with immediate effect:

  • Publish decisions to remove early years’ services from the register on Tusla’s website;
  • Publicly communicate details of de-registered services;
  • Consult with parents as part of the regulatory process in 2020;
  • Require providers to display their certificate of registration;
  • Add the date of inspection to the register of early years services to alert parents that a report is pending.

