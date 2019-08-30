News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Parents say children excluded from new Dublin school because of postcodes

By Digital Desk staff
Friday, August 30, 2019 - 07:13 AM

Parents in Dublin 8 and Dublin 12 said their children are being excluded from a new secondary school because of their postcode.

A new non-denominational, co-educational school is to be built on the site of the Harold's Cross Greyhound Stadium.

But it will not take any students living seven hundred metres away in Dublin 8.

Róisín Kelly said her children have no options for mixed-sex education at second-level, and that is why she is going on the march.

"We're trying to march from the site of where the planned school is going to be, so that's in Harold's Cross, and then we're going to march to the Harold's Cross bridge so that's where Dublin 8, 6, and 12 all meet.

"It's a stones throw from the school so Dublin 8 and 12 are on the doorstep of this school so that's what we want to bring attention to."

