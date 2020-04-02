Parents of newborns in Cork University Hospital can visit babies online

Parents of babies in the neonatal intensive care unit at Cork University Hospital (CUH) can visit their babies online.

Significant restrictions on access to the neonatal unit means only mothers can visit for limited time periods during the day.

CUH and Infant Centre UCC have joined together to provide a safe and secure platform that can be accessed at any time, from any device and is available at no cost to the parents.

They can easily create an account that is linked directly to their baby, allowing them to download videos to share with siblings, grandparents and other family members.

Cork hospitals are teaming up in a bid to stop the spread of the virus.

Bon Secours bosses wrote to CUH management last month calling for a pan-hospital approach to fighting Covid-19.

While they admit they have “little critical care capacity”, they are offering to provide whatever services they can.

They offered, before the government call for private hospitals to act as public ones for the duration of the crisis, to take on cancer and pregnancy cases as a way of easing the pressure on both CUH and the Cork University Maternity Hospital.

In a letter to CUH management, they say they want to “prepare the (their) hospital to work in a coordinated manner as part of a cohesive local strategy between Cork hospitals”.