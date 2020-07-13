Parents of new babies will be given an extra six weeks paid leave

Parents of new babies will be given an extra six weeks of leave paid for by the State, on foot of a decision taken by Cabinet on Monday.

The extension of ‘parents’ leave’ from two weeks to five weeks is a significant enhancement of the rights of new parents and comes on foot of a recommendation by new Justice Minister Helen McEntee.

Ms McEntee tabled the memorandum to Cabinet and it was approved by ministers, winning the support of the Green Party and Fianna Fáil.

Sources have said all three parties collaborated on the plan, the full cost of which will be finalised in the run-up to October’s budget.

The measure was announced by Children’s Minister Roderic O’Gorman at a press conference following a Cabinet meeting at Dublin Castle.

The State will pay €245 per week to each parent under the scheme which will be part of October’s budget.

The Government announced the details of the scheme as it is set to oppose a Sinn Féin private member's bill.

The Sinn Féin motion is seeking to introduce three months' extra maternity leave due to the impact that the coronavirus has had on new families.

Eligibility for the scheme will date back to November 2019 in recognition of the unfairness which saw women returning from maternity leave excluded from the pandemic unemployment payment worth €350 a week.

Government sources have confirmed that a counter motion based on the plan will be tabled and will be taken in the Dáil by Ms McEntee.

Under the proposal, each parent will now be entitled to five weeks' leave in the first two years of the baby’s life, up from the current allocation of two weeks.

At present, parent’s leave entitles each parent to two weeks’ leave during the first year of a child’s life, or in the case of adoption, within one year of the placement of the child with the family.

The doubling of the timeframe within which the benefit can be claimed is recognition of the exclusion of women returning from maternity leave from the pandemic unemployment payment, government sources have said.

Parents’ leave is available to both employees and people who are self-employed. It is paid while you are on parents’ leave from work if you have enough social insurance (PRSI) contributions.

Parents’ leave is different from parental leave which entitles parents to take unpaid leave from work to spend time looking after their children.

Currently, both parents can take up to 22 weeks' parental leave. From September 1, this will increase to 26 weeks. Parents’ leave is specifically for parents during the child’s first year but now that will cover the first two years. Paternity leave is specifically for new parents (other than the mother) in their child’s first six months.

Earlier, the director of the Child Care Law Reporting Project urged all policymakers — particularly at government level — to "make children a priority in any decisions that are made" during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Carol Coulter said that "obviously going back to school is very, very important because teachers are a crucial contact for children".

She said: "Children who might be in very unhappy or stressed situations desperately need the contact with other children and with teachers and with other adults that were very, very difficult during the pandemic."