Home»Breaking News»ireland

Parents of boy, 15, who died from sepsis call for awareness campaign

Friday, August 17, 2018 - 09:12 AM

The parents of a Dublin boy who died from sepsis earlier this year are calling for a national awareness campaign.

Sean Hughes, 15, was watching Netflix with his mum, Karen, on the night of January 11 when he fell unconscious.

His mum had been planning to take him back to the doctor when antibiotics for a chest infection were having no effect.

The teen's symptoms included a chest infection, a runny nose, and sleeplessness but he had no underlying health complaints.

He passed away at Temple Street Hospital.

Karen Hughes wants sepsis to automatically be part of the diagnostic process for medical practitioners.

The infection, which mimics the symptoms of other illnesses, kills more people every year than heart attacks.

Sean was a pupil at Coláiste Eoin and was a fan of rap music.

He was awarded a school scholarship with the Rising Tide initiative to allow him to enter into the world of music.

Digital Desk


KEYWORDS

Sepsis

More in this Section

Teen arrested after being caught with €50k worth of cocaine

Ulster Unionist councillor set to face motion of no confidence

Fianna Fáil hit out over defence forces pay during Papal visit

With 130 days until December 25, Brown Thomas opens Christmas Shop


More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, August 15, 2018

    • 15
    • 30
    • 31
    • 33
    • 39
    • 42
    • 3

Full Lotto draw results »