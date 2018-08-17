Parents of boy, 15, who died from sepsis call for awareness campaign

The parents of a Dublin boy who died from sepsis earlier this year are calling for a national awareness campaign.

Sean Hughes, 15, was watching Netflix with his mum, Karen, on the night of January 11 when he fell unconscious.

His mum had been planning to take him back to the doctor when antibiotics for a chest infection were having no effect.

The teen's symptoms included a chest infection, a runny nose, and sleeplessness but he had no underlying health complaints.

He passed away at Temple Street Hospital.

Karen Hughes wants sepsis to automatically be part of the diagnostic process for medical practitioners.

The infection, which mimics the symptoms of other illnesses, kills more people every year than heart attacks.

Sean was a pupil at Coláiste Eoin and was a fan of rap music.

He was awarded a school scholarship with the Rising Tide initiative to allow him to enter into the world of music.

