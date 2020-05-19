Parents need support to help children navigate online world says Cyber Safe Ireland

Parents need much more education about safe online use to help eradicate cyberbullying.

Cyber Safe Ireland is calling for campaigns to be launched at a national level to establish social norms on using the internet safely.

It is after a World Health Organisation study that listed Irish teens among the top 10 in cyberbullying experiences and problematic social media use.

Cyber Safe Ireland CEO Alex Cooney says it has become a serious problem.

She says: "I think we need to be doing a lot more to help parents. Children need guidance and support in the online world and they need to be given that support and direction.

"I think we need to be doing campaigns to support parents to give them the resources and guidance.to set the social norms essentially.

"And I think we need to be doing a lot more at a national level."