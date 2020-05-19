News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Parents need support to help children navigate online world says Cyber Safe Ireland

Parents need support to help children navigate online world says Cyber Safe Ireland
The WHO listed Irish teens in the top 10 for experiencing cyberbullying and problematic social media use.
By Digital Desk staff
Tuesday, May 19, 2020 - 10:20 PM

Parents need much more education about safe online use to help eradicate cyberbullying.

Cyber Safe Ireland is calling for campaigns to be launched at a national level to establish social norms on using the internet safely.

It is after a World Health Organisation study that listed Irish teens among the top 10 in cyberbullying experiences and problematic social media use.

Cyber Safe Ireland CEO Alex Cooney says it has become a serious problem.

She says: "I think we need to be doing a lot more to help parents. Children need guidance and support in the online world and they need to be given that support and direction.

"I think we need to be doing campaigns to support parents to give them the resources and guidance.to set the social norms essentially.

"And I think we need to be doing a lot more at a national level."

READ MORE

Charles reveals Covid-19 forced postponement of Ireland visit

More on this topic

Irish teenagers in top 10 globally for cyberbullying - WHO studyIrish teenagers in top 10 globally for cyberbullying - WHO study

Bullying ‘always lingering in back of your mind’Bullying ‘always lingering in back of your mind’

Teens warn of 'no escape' from cyberbullying - reportTeens warn of 'no escape' from cyberbullying - report

Call for laws to tackle revenge porn and cyber bullyingCall for laws to tackle revenge porn and cyber bullying


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

TOPIC: Cyber bullying

More in this Section

HSE spent €35m on Covid-19 testing and tracing so farHSE spent €35m on Covid-19 testing and tracing so far

'67 is not going to do the job' - ICTU wants more inspectors to ensure Covid compliance at workplaces'67 is not going to do the job' - ICTU wants more inspectors to ensure Covid compliance at workplaces

Dublin Fire Brigade tackles fire at Hellfire clubDublin Fire Brigade tackles fire at Hellfire club

ASTI: Leaving Cert students allowed to choose assessment levelASTI: Leaving Cert students allowed to choose assessment level


Lifestyle

“I am torn between wanting to ride him and wanting my sons to be like him.” - 40+ professional mother of three.Normal People recap: Italian dreams and Irish snobbery

Ghosts of Tsushima is the first offering in five years from Sucker Punch Productions, who made the anti-hero inFamous series and the excellent Sly Cooper platform games.GameTech: Ghosts of Tsushima offers a promising samurai adventure

Last year Lucinda Williams took her much loved alt-country classic Car Wheels On A Gravel Road on tour for a 20th anniversary run.Lucinda Williams on a new album, losing John Prine, and hanging out with Shane MacGowan

So the lockdown restrictions have eased somewhat and Ireland is slowly returning to a ‘different’ kind of ‘normal’ but a lot of us are still spending a hefty chunk of our time at home or — weather and work permitting — in the back garden.Food & Fun: Cooking in the great outdoors

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, May 16, 2020

  • 23
  • 28
  • 33
  • 34
  • 41
  • 45
  • 39

Full Lotto draw results »