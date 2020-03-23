News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland»CORONAVIRUS

Parents must ‘step up to the mark’ during coronavirus battle, say gardaí

By Press Association
Monday, March 23, 2020 - 06:34 AM

Gardaí have called on parents to “step up to the mark” after a group of youths – including one awaiting a coronavirus test – ignored social distancing advice.

Five young people who were “out socialising all night last night” put the safety of the emergency services at risk by their actions, An Garda Siochana said on Sunday.

The force called on parents to take responsibility for their children, saying officers “are busy enough”.

In a statement on its Facebook page, the force wrote: “A group of 5 young people out socialising all night last night.

“One, who was supposed to be self-isolating pending a COVID 19 test but was bored and decided to join his friends.

“One of these youths suffered a severe asthma attack.

“This action put the safety of the Emergency Services, and continued service to the public, at risk.

“Parents – step up to the mark. Your responsibility. We are busy enough!”

