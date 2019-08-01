News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Parents forced to ignore bills to cover €735 back-to-school costs

Parents forced to ignore bills to cover €735 back-to-school costs
Pictured at the launch of Barnardos’ annual school costs survey are Alexander Bellintani, age 7, and eight-year-old Sadhbh Breen. Picture: Patrick Bolger
By Jess Casey
Thursday, August 01, 2019 - 12:01 AM

Nearly half of parents say they will cut back or not pay a bill to meet school costs, writes Jess Casey.

Parents are forgoing paying bills to subsidise our free education system as back-to-school costs leave families worrying about having enough money for September, Barnardos has warned.

With parents of first-year students set to pay €735 to send their child to school next month, 43% of parents say they will cut back or not pay a bill in order to cover their costs, a survey carried out by the national children’s charity has found.

A further 10% of parents said they will borrow money, and 9% will dip into their savings.

Parents forced to ignore bills to cover €735 back-to-school costs

The annual analysis by Barnardos of the back-to-school costs of 1,400 parents also found it will cost €380 to send a child into fourth class, and €340 to send a senior infant back to school.

School books remain a major expense for parents, costing on average €215 for first-year students, €90 for fourth-class pupils and €75 for senior infants.

More than half of the parents of primary school students surveyed, and almost half of those with children in secondary school, also reported an increase in the cost of books this year.

In July, the Government was advised to introduce generic uniforms into schools in a bid to keep costs down for parents. However, the vast majority of parents (82%) this year reported that they are still required to buy crested or branded uniforms for their children.

Parents are also still being asked to pay voluntary contributions, despite a 5% increase in capitation fees, the survey also found.

“The substantial financial cost of sending a child to school means access to education is not free and anything but equal,” said Barnardos chief executive Suzanne Connolly.

Barnardos is now calling on the Government to introduce free school books as part of Budget 2020, and for a commitment to invest an extra €103.2m annually in primary school education.

“Providing free books for all children would cost a minuscule amount in terms of the Department of Education’s overall budget (0.2%) but it would have a transformative impact in terms of all children starting off with the same resources,” Ms Connolly said.

School costs will be discussed as part of the Student and Parent Charter Bill, due to be published shortly, according to a Department of Education spokesman.

“It will require schools to consult with students and parents and invite them to offer feedback on issues such as costs and suggest changes to help reduce costs.”

The back-to-school allowance increased by €25 for the upcoming school year, he added.

READ MORE

More on this topic

Almost half of graduates regret their course choiceAlmost half of graduates regret their course choice

Review shows students think Irish should become optional for Leaving CertReview shows students think Irish should become optional for Leaving Cert

Dublin based tech company aiming to get online gaming on school curriculumDublin based tech company aiming to get online gaming on school curriculum

Survey shows experience may trump qualification when it comes to landing a jobSurvey shows experience may trump qualification when it comes to landing a job

TOPIC: Education

More in this Section

Suspects sought for attack on teen girls in Co WexfordSuspects sought for attack on teen girls in Co Wexford

Johnson: Stormont Assembly must be restored as soon as possibleJohnson: Stormont Assembly must be restored as soon as possible

Tusla to get new powers in wake of RTÉ crèche exposéTusla to get new powers in wake of RTÉ crèche exposé

Irishman charged in relation to Australia crash that injured two friends, after arrest on Dublin-bound planeIrishman charged in relation to Australia crash that injured two friends, after arrest on Dublin-bound plane


Lifestyle

OUR world has changed dramatically. Technology permeates every facet of our lives.Learning points: Love thyself, but not to the point of narcissism

I have ‘just’ the one child and for years I felt down about it. I always felt slightly apologetic when asked about how many children I have and I would say ‘just the one.’ I grew to really dislike the word ‘just’!Mum’s the word: I have ‘just’ one child but also feel like I’m ‘just’ the luckiest mum

A TV documentary on the chilling realities of plastic pollution made ice-cream chain owner Jonathan Kirwan focus on more sustainability in his business, while at home it’s the little things that count, he tells Ellie O’Byrne.Parents for the planet: ‘By tackling the business we’d make a big difference’

I’d a lovely childhood. We grew up by the sea in Killiney, Dublin. I remember it being sunny all the time and ice-cream floats — my parents used to give us pints of Club Orange with a lump of ice-cream in it. Now they’d probably be illegal because of obesity but at the time we were fed on a staple diet of that stuff during the summer.3 Ages of Summer: Joanne McNally

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, July 31, 2019

  • 5
  • 10
  • 13
  • 19
  • 27
  • 28
  • 37

Full Lotto draw results »