Parents fear social media causing anxiety in children

More than three-quarters of parents are fearful of the impact that social media use is having on their children’s mental health.

A survey commissioned by St Patrick’s Mental Health Services, conducted among 500 parents, shows the prevalence of anxiety in Irish life, with more than half of people afraid they will experience mental health difficulties in the future.

The results of the study are being presented today at St Patrick’s Mental Health Services’s annual Founder’s Day conference in Dublin.

The event brings together academics, clinicians, and practitioners to explore the topic of anxiety.

The survey found:

Three out of four parents (76%) in Ireland see an association between social media and anxiety in children

57% of Irish GPs say that anxiety is the main mental health difficulty for which they refer patients to mental health services

65% of people have had someone disclose to them that they have a mental health difficulty

45% of people say they are most likely to turn to their GP if they had a concern about their own or someone else’s mental health

Some 56% of people are afraid of experiencing mental health difficulties in the future

The findings are presented just weeks after the My World 2 survey, which revealed that 49% of adolescents in Ireland reported levels of anxiety outside the normal range.

Paul Gilligan, chief executive of St Patrick’s, said the findings show that anxiety is “a real concern”.

“However, the research has also shown that there are increases in the number of people presenting to their GP with anxiety,” said Mr Gilligan.