Parents Council gets 'plethora' of concerns about impact on children of school closures

The National Parents Council has said it has received a "plethora" of concerns from parents about how school closures have impacted the social and emotional development of their children.

Some primary school students may only be allowed to return to school for one day a week under the current two-metre social distancing rules.

However, Education Minister Joe McHugh said a part-time return in the new academic year is not a runner.

Áine Lynch, CEO National Parents Council, said the Minister may have to look at how other sectors have managed their reopening.

Ms Lynch said: "An examination by the HSE of each industry may need to be done as to how each industry can open up again safely by increasing the mechanisms if social distancing isn't possible.

"I think if we see education as an essential service, we might need to start looking around at other ways we can keep children and staff in the school safe while ensuring that all children are back in their education."