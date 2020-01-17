Parents campaigning against use of iPads 'vindicated' after re-introduction of school books recommended

Parents campaigning against the use of iPads in their only second-level feeder school say they are 'delighted to be vindicated' after new recommendations advise the re-introduction of school books.

It is thought that the recommendations by an independent digital review group, commissioned by Ratoath College, are likely to impact on other schools using similar technology.

The group issued its report to the school's board of management on Wednesday evening and advised that first-year students should no longer be required to buy an iPad. In future, it says, teaching and learning at the school should be based on a balanced approach that involves textbooks and technology.

The review group included Dr Ann Marcus Quinn, an expert in technical communication and instructional design at the University of Limerick; former school principal Cora Dunne and former Department of Education inspector Dr Carl O'Dalaigh.

Last May, Ratoath College was at the centre of controversy when parents tried to get the use of iPads postponed until this study was carried out.

Their concerns centred around too much screen time, huge costs on parents and issues with absorption of information as well as eye-strain and screen addiction.

Spokeswoman for the parents group, Nicola Kearns, said: "We are absolutely delighted to be vindicated. Our focus was always on the best outcome for our children and this is an exceptional report. It's a vindication for parents and an enforcement of the concerns we had and it's what we've been saying all along."

Ratoath College declined to comment but local Cllr Nick Killian who is the chairman of the Board of Management said that "the Board and the Board of the Louth Meath Education Training Board will now review the full report and its implications and will then outline the full details and any practical changes to parents".