Home»Breaking News»ireland

Parents and pupils wait as engineers review structural reports from schools

Wednesday, October 31, 2018 - 06:46 AM

Engineers and Department of Education officials are today reviewing structural reports from schools built by Western Building Systems.

They will be advising if any work is needed to make the buildings safe.

For parents, students and teachers around the country, the anxious wait continues today.

Tests were completed yesterday on the dozens of schools nationwide that were built by Western Building Systems.

The Education Minister, Joe McHugh, said any further problems will be quickly identified and communicated to schools by tomorrow.

The review was ordered after three Dublin schools built by the company were forced to close due to structural faults.

Parts of those schools will re-open on Monday, but some students will have to be accommodated at nearby schools until the buildings are completely safe.


KEYWORDS

Schooleducation

More in this Section

Deadline for informing parents of what is happening on school structural issues pushed back

Laois woman leaves €30m to five charities in her will - including €6m for Irish Cancer Society

Peers divided over bid to extend human rights protections to Northern Ireland

Man who was stealing from poor box kicked 80-year-old in groin when challenged, court hears


Breaking Stories

Russian master returns Leeside for the production of 'The Nutcracker'

Game Tech: Redemption in harsh wild west

Spooky news: Six ghosts to make the headlines

Bradley Cooper’s hairy chest revival is mane attraction of A Star is Born

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, October 27, 2018

    • 14
    • 24
    • 30
    • 38
    • 40
    • 45
    • 36

Full Lotto draw results »