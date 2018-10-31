Parents and pupils wait as engineers review structural reports from schools

Engineers and Department of Education officials are today reviewing structural reports from schools built by Western Building Systems.

They will be advising if any work is needed to make the buildings safe.

For parents, students and teachers around the country, the anxious wait continues today.

Tests were completed yesterday on the dozens of schools nationwide that were built by Western Building Systems.

The Education Minister, Joe McHugh, said any further problems will be quickly identified and communicated to schools by tomorrow.

The review was ordered after three Dublin schools built by the company were forced to close due to structural faults.

Parts of those schools will re-open on Monday, but some students will have to be accommodated at nearby schools until the buildings are completely safe.